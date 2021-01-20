Delay of equity lesson draws backlash from educators

“Stop keeping us in shackles and allow us to get to the business of teaching, molding and encouraging our students that they matter,” Watkins said.

She said events in Black history such as the Tulsa Massacre in 1921, the lynching of Emmett Louis Till in Mississippi in 1955 and current events that include Black Lives Matter demonstrations and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 should be discussed in schools.

“These events reserve the right to be discussed in our classrooms so our students can begin discussions with their teachers whom they spend the bulk of their day with,” Watkins said. “We cannot continue the good-old-boy traditions in our county. Let us do the teaching and leave the politics out of it.”

Gloria Witt, president of the Amherst County branch of the NAACP, said equity is an important focus area for the organization. She said delaying the lesson, which left her speechless, “disempowered” teachers and Superintendent Rob Arnold.

“All they are trying to do is create an inclusive learning environment for all our children,” Witt said.

Vice Chair Abby Thompson said the views of all who spoke and their work on the lesson are much respected. She said her heart breaks with the feeling the board has regressed in areas of race and equity.