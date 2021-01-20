Delay of equity lesson draws backlash from educators

A group of educators criticized the Amherst County School Board’s recent direction to schools administration staff in postponing a lesson plan on equity and social justice, blasting the move during the public comments session of the board’s Jan. 14 meeting.
Hollie Jennings, Amherst County Public Schools’ supervisor of discipline and compliance, said the lesson was set to roll out beginning the week of Jan. 11 at the county’s high school and two schools. The term equity refers to striving for culturally responsive schools, Jennings said, and the lesson focused on students analyzing media portrayals of past historical events, forming their own opinion and using skills to solve problems.
The lesson, which a majority of teachers were excited for, was postponed at the “11th hour” at the board’s direction, according to Jennings. Board members said they felt more time is needed to review the plan and some added they heard concerns from residents, without elaborating further during the meeting.
Jennings, who also serves as the division’s equity coordinator, said that role came as a result of the division’s agreement with the federal Office of Civil Rights. A complaint that sparked the agreement in 2014 stemmed from an incident of an assault involving a Black student and a white student, school officials have said. After examining and adjusting procedures, undergoing extensive training on diversity and other measures to ensure equity in handling discipline matters, the division completed its requirements in the fall of 2019.
“Parents supported us through that entire process,” Jennings said of the OCR work. “Not once in that process did the [board] require an option for parents to opt their students in and out of participating in those activities where their voices could be heard or activities discussing equity and current events. Not then or ever has the [board] been involved in approving a classroom lesson plan.”
Jennings said she fears without the federal government’s oversight the division would not continue to make schools open and accepting places for all students, which she added the board’s direction on the equity lesson confirms.
“I’m very disappointed that at the first opportunity to make a non-OCR mandated step forward towards doing what is right for our students, we failed as a division,” Jennings told the board.
Stephanie Moehlenkamp, supervisor of counseling and assessment support, said she was disheartened with a last-minute move to halt a lesson plan that took much thought, preparation and effort and she feels it indicates a lack of trust.
“Our students deserve better,” Moehlenkamp said.
She said the lesson would help students have conversations about subject matter that is “uncomfortable or touchy” in a time where society is more divided than ever. Not talking about it only exacerbates the divide, she said while urging the board to put aside personal beliefs and political views. “Our motto is ‘every child every day.’ Not ‘some kids when it’s comfortable.’”
Wanda Smith, supervisor of math, science, gifted and elective programs, urged the board not to pause but to act courageously in trusting the administration staff.
“There is a need in Amherst to feel uncomfortable for a moment so we can engage in honest conversations about racism and equity,” Smith said.
Smith said she was uncomfortable years ago as a teacher in Amherst schools when some white students used a different name easier for them to pronounce with a Hispanic student, when her daughter was harassed on a bus for how wore her hair and encountering a parent using a racial slur toward while serving as a principal.
“Continued silence and delaying of these conversations further protects one group from feeling uncomfortable while leaving the other group in a constant state of discomfort without support,” Smith said.
She said the lesson pulled from classrooms is timely with so much unrest in the country. “Personally, I can’t think of a better time to do the lesson with all that is transpired in 2020 and is flowing into 2021,” Smith said, adding: “As a Black woman who works with educators and families in the division, I do not feel very supported right now. I feel disappointed.”
Kim Goins, counseling director at Monelison Middle School, said the lesson was delicately chosen and can have enormous benefits for students. She described the delay as a “harsh, rash” move.
“Your suspension of the lesson was a suspension of a teachable moment,” Goins told the board. “Your decision took me back to a board that Amherst County Public Schools, I thought, we had progressed away from… what are you uncomfortable with? Where is the trust?”
Goins said she feels the diversity committee’s work is “far beyond checking off the box” and the educational community’s priority is to steer students with facts.
“If we don’t, we put them in danger,” Goins said. “Now is not the time to turn our backs on our students and look the other way. Now is the time to be bold, stand together and engage our students in authentic examination of themselves and the world around them so that they too can promote positive changes within themselves and our society.”
Beverly Jones, a retired teacher in Amherst schools who serves on the diversity committee, said she wasn’t taught about historical African American figures who led slave revolts while attended schools in the county during segregation.
“We should not ignore lessons that explore the impact of racism in the Black experience. It is imperative that teachers not enforce a watered down version of Black history that is anti-Black because it omits painful truths,” Jones said. “African American history is American history and should be taught every school day, not just in February for Black History Month.”
She urged the board to be an “agent for change.”
“I’m once again being put in the back of the bus and as well as back into the cotton fields,” Jones said in speaking against the postponement. “What are you afraid of? It is time to move forward and not backwards.”
Jennifer Crews, principal of Amherst Elementary School, said her gender and race could have labeled her an at-risk student and she knows firsthand the importance of equity and its role in education.
“We don’t want to confuse controversy with discomfort, we don’t want to confuse silence with uneasiness and we certainly don’t want to create a perception that we are not prepared to take our students on a journey to ensure they are life ready with all the necessary skills upon leaving Amherst County Public Schools,” Crews said. “Change is difficult but imperative for growth … we need to teach strength through adversity and do so in a manner that is safe, respectful and meaningful.”
Amherst County High School Derrick Brown said delaying the lesson, which was “meticulously and painstakingly” developed, left him dismayed.
“I truly believe this was not a controversial lesson. It was timely and it was good for kids,” Brown said. “I think this was a missed opportunity.”
Meredith Watkins, a special education teacher at Madison Heights Elementary School, said highly qualified professionals reviewed the equity lessons.
“Stop keeping us in shackles and allow us to get to the business of teaching, molding and encouraging our students that they matter,” Watkins said.
She said events in Black history such as the Tulsa Massacre in 1921, the lynching of Emmett Louis Till in Mississippi in 1955 and current events that include Black Lives Matter demonstrations and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 should be discussed in schools.
“These events reserve the right to be discussed in our classrooms so our students can begin discussions with their teachers whom they spend the bulk of their day with,” Watkins said. “We cannot continue the good-old-boy traditions in our county. Let us do the teaching and leave the politics out of it.”
Gloria Witt, president of the Amherst County branch of the NAACP, said equity is an important focus area for the organization. She said delaying the lesson, which left her speechless, “disempowered” teachers and Superintendent Rob Arnold.
“All they are trying to do is create an inclusive learning environment for all our children,” Witt said.
Vice Chair Abby Thompson said the views of all who spoke and their work on the lesson are much respected. She said her heart breaks with the feeling the board has regressed in areas of race and equity.
“The conversation, hopefully, always is worth with it,” Thompson said. “I appreciate diversity. I appreciate the efforts that we’ve made here in Amherst County and in our school system.”
She said a concern she personally had was on a definition of social justice and the phrase “redistribution of wealth,” which she felt put the matter on a political plane that requires further review. She doesn’t want anyone to be disenfranchised because of that language and said further review can make the lesson more effective.
“You have to trust us as well,” Thompson said. “The pause was not mistrust. It was trying to be wise.”
Arnold said the board is set to discuss the lesson plan and find a positive way forward during a retreat meeting in February.
Board member David Cassise expressed concern the lesson may stir political issues and cause greater divide rather than unity. “The conversation absolutely needs to be had,” Cassise said.
Board member John Grieser said he wants to foster an environment where “everyone’s culture” is appreciated. “There were some pieces I wanted to make sure represented the entire Amherst County community,” Grieser said.
He said he owes it the residents who elected him to ensure the division is putting forward a “good product.”
“This is a difficult conversation to have. I say that to let you know that I was thinking of everyone and trying to find a middle ground to make the best possible decision for everyone,” Grieser said. “This is not something we’re tossing aside.”
Board members thanked all who spoke and said staff’s feedback is important.
“They are appreciated, they are loved, and I value their input,” Grieser said.