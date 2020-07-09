Deputy injured in chase, wreck involving multiple vehicles in Amherst County

A man is facing a felony eluding, reckless driving charge after a three-vehicle wreck Wednesday in Madison Heights that ended with three people hospitalized, including an Amherst County Sheriff's deputy.

According to Amherst County Sheriff's Office official Facebook page, at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday a deputy attempted to stop a pickup and was notified the vehicle's registered owner was wanted on a felony charge in Chesapeake. The pickup continued at a high rate of speed, eluding the officer, and struck a maroon vehicle at a traffic light at the intersection of Dixie Airport Road and State Route 130, according to the post.

The vehicle that was struck was was pushed into another deputy's vehicle that was stationary at the intersection, the post said. Lt. Dallas Hill of the Amherst County Sheriff's Office was injured as a result of the incident and was treated and released at Lynchburg General Hospital on Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Joshua Finnegan, and the person driving the maroon vehicle were transported to the hospital also. Finnegan was released from the hospital and booked at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, the post said. Finnegan also was arrested on a narcotics charge in Chesapeake.

The Facebook post did not identify the other driver.

"By God's grace no one was killed!" the Amherst County Sheriff's Office Facebook post said.

Virginia State Police is investigating.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

