Director: Amherst DSS on 'right track' despite staffing shortage

The Amherst County Social Services department has dealt with much turnover in recent months but remains “pretty comparable” with similar agencies in the state and region in services provided despite the staffing challenges, director Jason Meador said in a recent report to county officials.

Meador, who assumed the role in July after the retirement of former director Susan Mays, gave an annual report about the department during the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ Dec. 6 meeting.

The department as of Dec. 1 had nine vacant positions out of 48, including three family services specialist positions, according to the report.

“Family services specialists are the hardest one to fill,” Meador said.

Meador told supervisors he feels the department is on the right track even with the staffing shortage. The department’s mission is to offer timely, appropriate, quality services to individuals and families in order to provide sufficiency and to protect children and adults, he said.

Statistics in the report show the department during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which began in July, DSS had 99.4% of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applications processed on time, ahead of a 97% target, and 96.7% of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) applications were processed on time, just below the same target level.

The department also was at a 98.2% in making monthly foster care visits required, above a target of 95%, during the same time period, according to the report.

Meador also provided a local profile report for the state fiscal year in 2021 that states 3,435 people are living in poverty, including 976 children, which is 11% of the county’s population. The poverty line for a family of four is $27,750, according to Meador.

The county also has 2,436 people under 65 who are uninsured, or 10% of the county population, which Meador said has much impact on DSS.

Amherst County had 9,739 residents, or 31% of its population, who received benefits in the form of SNAP, TANF or Medicaid in the state fiscal year 2021, according to the report.

In the Amherst DSS budget, $1.5 million, or close to 2%, comes from the county government and the vast majority is from federal and state sources, according to the report.

“We use the bare minimum required by the federal and state,” Meador told supervisors. “We really don’t ask for a whole lot beyond that.”

Supervisor Claudia Tucker told Meador the department is doing a good job with its money.

“Your predecessor ran a tight ship,” Tucker told Meador. “It looks like you are doing the same.”

Meador said he has big shoes to fill and DSS has a good team in place.

“I appreciate everything you do,” David Pugh, the board’s chair, said to Meador. “It’s a tough task. I know some of these positions are hard to fill. We’ve been dealing with that.”