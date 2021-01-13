Discipline cases in Amherst schools on massive decline

Of all the changes in a drastically different landscape of operating schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Amherst County Public Schools has noticed one positive one: a significant drop in discipline cases.

From September through December 2019, the division had 1,717 discipline incidents, said Hollie Jennings, supervisor of discipline and compliance. During the same period this school year the school system has had 44 incidents, she said.

Jennings attributes the drop to several factors, including 37% of students and families opting the Amherst Remote Academy and receiving education from home, leading to fewer students in school buildings.

The majority of discipline infractions, about 85%, involve high school and middle school students, who are in the school buildings two days a week, which Jennings said is 60% less time than they spent in the facilities last year.

“Also, because we are practicing social distancing, class sizes are significantly smaller (half the size of last year), and there is a plethora of research regarding how class size affects the learning environment and the positive outcomes of smaller student/teacher ratios,” Jennings said.

Jennings also emphasized a greater focus has been placed this year on social and emotional learning of students.