Disco theme set for Amherst Christmas parade

Grab your dancing shoes, Amherst.
The theme of the town’s Christmas parade set for Friday, Dec. 3, is “Disco Christmas.” Vicki Hunt, Amherst Town Council’s clerk and part of the committee planning the event, recently shared the selected theme with Amherst Town Council.
“This makes me smile every time I think about it,” Hunt said of the idea.
Town Manager Sara Carter said the theme a few years ago was “Tropical Christmas,” which gave people neat ways to decorate their floats.
“One of the things that we were really talking about is during this crazy time of the pandemic is something that would be fun and liked and would give people something they could really sink their teeth on in terms of a design theme,” Carter said.
Carter said Gary Williams, the town’s director of plants, is highly excited to decorate the town hall to fit the Disco theme.
“It is going to be a whimsical Christmas,” Carter said.
For the second consecutive year the event will be a reverse parade, which means those watching will be driving through in vehicles and the participants will be in locations along South Main Street. The setup accommodates social distancing and is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The route includes exiting from U.S. 29 Business on the north side of the town near Grandview Drive and driving south on Main Street toward Amherst County High School and exiting past the Ambriar shopping center. One-way traffic will run north to south beginning at the town’s traffic circle.
Also in the spirit of Christmas, the town’s police department will hold its annual toy drive Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.
“It’s really taken off in the amount of people who want to be involved in it,” said Bobby Shiflett, the town’s police chief and organizer of the toy drive.
The goal is to raise $1,000 to help local youth, said Shiflett. Last year the goal was $800 and more than $1,000 was raised, he said.