Division planning for 2023-24 budget, bidding out high school addition and renovation

Amherst County Public Schools is projected to get about a $1.2 million funding increase in the upcoming 2023-24 budget but needs more money from the county government to make figures balance, Superintendent William Wells recently told the county school board.

Wells said the governor’s proposed budget includes additional pay for some positions funded by the state but the division has to make up the difference in giving that same increase to other schools’ staff, which is more than 300.

The division awaits draft budgets from the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates for best- and worst-case funding scenarios and anticipates asking the Amherst County Board of Supervisors for a funding increase to cover the projected shortfall, Wells said. The board of supervisors for the past five years has given the division $13.9 million in local funding.

Though Wells has indicated in a past committee meeting of county government and school elected officials the local increase sought is around $2 million, he didn’t give an estimate during the Jan. 11 meeting.

“We’re looking at additional funding sources,” Wells told the school board.

One potential source is a loan program for construction-related projects capped at 2% in annual interest, Wells said. Wells will take that to county supervisors because, if approved, the projects would affect the county’s debt service.

The division also awaits more details from the states this month on construction grants that Wells said can pay up to 20% to 30% of projects. For example, a planned addition and renovation at Amherst County High School estimated at $19 million could receive a grant of $5 million to $6 million through the grant program, Wells said.

The division will apply for that grant in hopes of offsetting some of the costs from that major project and other capital improvement needs for the school system, including windows replacement in multiple schools, he said.

“We’re trying again to look at other funding options and do the best we can with the grants we have,” Wells said.

Gary Roakes, the division’s supervisor of maintenance and operations, said the bid for the high school addition is planned to go out in February and school officials hope to get moving dirt in June. The new auditorium and renovated dining area and is targeted for completion in December 2024, Roakes said.

Tim Hoden, the division’s chief operations officer, said meetings with the architect are being held to plan for the project.

“Weather could also play a factor but we’re hoping 18 months is realistic,” Hoden said.

Wells said some local contractors are highly interested in bidding on the project and a competitive bid process is anticipated.

The division also is conducting a request for proposals for therapeutic day treatment providers in the 2023-24 fiscal year that begins July 1. The RFP includes substance abuse services, gang prevention services, outpatient therapy and mentoring services, according to Marie Petrone, director of student/family wellness and attendance.

“We’re hoping we can meet all of our students’ needs in a very creative way,” Petrone told the board.

Wells said central office administration knows the division currently has shortcomings in its mental health supports for students and the RFP is aimed at strengthening that crucial area of need.

At 6 p.m. Feb. 23 during a special called meeting, Wells is scheduled to formally present the division’s 2023-24 budget proposal.