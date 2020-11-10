Drive-through rabies clinic planned for Nov. 14

The Humane Society of Amherst County will hold a drive-through rabies clinic for dogs and cats from 10 a.m. ton noon Saturday, Nov. 14, in the parking lot of the old Animal Shelter Building at 318 Shelter Lane in Amherst.

Rabies and distemper vaccines are being offered for $7 each, cash or check only, and Amherst County residency is not required.

Cars line up on Shelter Lane beginning at the old shelter building, and forms are filled out at the vehicle. The line will then proceed to the pay station and then to the veterinarian who will vaccinate the dogs at the vehicles. Pet owners are requested to bring cats in carriers which will be taken into the building to minimize flight risk. Anyone in line by noon will be served.

All dogs and cats in Amherst County are required to be vaccinated for rabies starting at 4 months of age. An animal’s first rabies shot is good for one year. Subsequent rabies vaccinations given close to expiration date are good for three years.

If your animal has had a previous rabies vaccination, please bring certificate for proof. Proof of prior vaccination is required for the three-year vaccination.

For additional information contact the Humane Society of Amherst County at (434) 946-2340.

— Justin Faulconer

