In-person voting for the June 20 primary election begins Friday, May 5 and will continue through June 17. Of the 133 cities and counties in Virginia, 66 of them will be holding a primary election for at least one office.

In Amherst County, the Democratic Party primary for the District 11 Senate seat is on the ballot. In-person voting will be available at the Amherst County Court House at 113 Taylor St. in Amherst. Early voting is available at that location from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and also will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

The deadline to register to vote or upgrade an existing registration is May 30. Voters may register after this date through Election Day and vote using a provisional ballot. The request for an absentee ballot must be received in the Amherst Registrar’s Office in the courthouse by 5 p.m. June 9.

A ballot drop box is located on the covered porch of the the courthouse. It will be also be available on Election Day, June 20, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters with questions about absentee and early in-person voting can call the Registrar at (434) 946-9315, the Department of Elections at 1-800-552-9745 or email info@elections.virginia.gov.