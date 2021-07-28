EDA administered $1.8 million in grant assistance during pandemic

Overall 127 local businesses in Amherst County received grants, Eby said.

"Normally, the EDA works primarily with industries like manufacturing but in the last year the EDA also had to pivot," Hanson said. "Our restaurants, service, and retail businesses needed help and with over 90% of the [Amherst County] businesses being small businesses, we did not want any business to fail. The silver lining was not only did we get to know our businesses better but our businesses got to know the EDA."

The EDA worked closely with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development on a grant that significantly helped Swissomation, a micromachining business in Amherst, increase its capacity to make more parts for ventilators, a lifesaving medical device in high demand during the pandemic.

Other areas the EDA is working on include annual incentive payments for businesses, marketing industrial sites and attracting businesses to the Amelon Commerce Center in Madison Heights, providing timely responses to inquiries of existing and potential new businesses and responding to unanticipated demands in the business community, the report states.