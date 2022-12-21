EDA board honors Mike Russell for 19 years of service

The Economic Development Authority of Amherst County recently celebrated the service of member Mike Russell, who is stepping from the EDA’s board of directors after 19 years.

He was the last member of the EDA’s original board and he was honored at the EDA board’s Dec. 14 meeting for his near two decades of service, invaluable historical knowledge of the county and can-do attitude, according to a post on the authority’s official Facebook page.

A letter to Russell from the EDA board states Russell’s “steady and firm guidance” helped shape the direction of the authority as a founding EDA board member. Progress during his tenure included the implementation of the Economic Development Strategic Plan in 2016 and a later update, a business friendly initiative in the county and grading and design of a multi-tenant building for the EDA.

“You have exhibited a spirit of service and have conducted yourself with honor and integrity,” the EDA board’s letter to Russell reads. “Thanks in part to you, the EDA is seen as a leader in Amherst County, not a bystander.”

Calvin Kennon, board member and past chairman of the EDA, said it was a pleasure learning from Russell.

“His knowledge of economic development is like getting an education in all things economic,” Kennon said. “Mike will be missed on the board, but his legacy lives on as the EDA of Amherst County continues to bring a higher quality of life for the citizenry. “