Elon Elementary and ACHS grads, then and now

In 2014, the 5th graders at Elon Elementary School posed for a picture on the school’s playground as they prepared to say goodbye to Elon and continue their schooling together at Monelison Middle School.

On May 23, some of these same students met at the Elon Elementary playground to once again pose for the same picture, but this time while preparing to say goodbye to their friends as they graduate from Amherst County High School on May 28 and head off in separate directions such as college, military and the workforce.