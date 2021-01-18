 Skip to main content
Elon Elementary School closes for in person instruction; will reopen Jan. 25

Amherst County Public Schools on Monday announced Elon Elementary School will be closed for in person instruction because of staffing issues related to COVID-19 and will reopen Jan. 25. 

Two individuals at the school tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from the division issued Monday. The release also said a positive case each was reported at Amherst County High School and Monelison Middle School, but those schools are remaining open. 

Amelon Elementary School, which temporarily closed for in person instruction because of staffing issues, is set to reopen Jan. 19.

