Elon resident David Childress has filed to run for an at-large seat on the Amherst County School Board in the Nov. 7 election.

Childress, a 1989 graduate of Amherst County High School, has three children who have graduated from Amherst County Public Schools. He said he is running to give back to the Amherst community and would bring his conservative values and experience as an educator to the school system.

“The big reason is I want to contribute back to my county,” Childress said in a phone interview. “I want want to help Amherst ... I’m definitely not a politician.”

Childress served as supervisor of technology for ACPS from 2004 to 2012, he said. He also was director of technology for Lynchburg City Schools from 2013 to 2018 and for the past five years has held the same role for Louisa County Public Schools.

He said if elected he would strive to make the Amherst school system, which has more the 700 employees and close to 4,000 students, the best division it can be.

“It’s just home,” he said of his love for the county. “My parents are still here. It’s a beautiful place. We live at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

In April 2018, Childress was among Elon residents affected by a powerful tornado that damaged much of that community.

“We lost everything,” he said.

His eldest son was among the injured, suffering a broken arm and nearly losing an eye, and the Amherst community was a huge help in the recovery process.

Amherst County High School students took part in the massive cleanup efforts and a disaster recovery group was formed to help the rebuilding projects and affected families.

“It was just overwhelming,” Childress said of the massive response. “It shows the spirit of this community.”

Childress said if elected he will focus on pushing strides in reading, which he views as a crucial foundation of learning and he will do all he can to help the division get “back on track” in that area.

Another major focus would be supporting teachers with stepping up discipline enforcement.

“I have seen firsthand issues with this,” Childress said. “I think a better approach needs to be taken. I think there’s more we can do.”

In the area of technology, Childress described it as a tool that when used correctly and effectively can have a huge impact on instruction.

“I think we need to make sure we put things in place to protect our children,” Childress said.

A self-described “straight shooter,” Childress said he would build partnerships and help foster a working relationship with the Amherst County Board of Supervisors. He spoke of the school division’s importance in making children life ready, including for many entering the workforce just after graduating.

“We’re not at odds with one another,” Childress said of the two county boards. “We’re in the same place.”

His wife teaches at Monelison Middle School and he said the division’s staffs are great educators who need support, especially in the area of discipline enforcement. Childress said his goal is to help make the division one of the best around.

“I’m going to do my best to represent the people of Amherst County,” he said.

Four of the school board’s seven seats are up for the election Nov. 7: an at-large seat and the District 1, 3 and 5 seats. The filing deadline is June 20.