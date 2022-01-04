 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emergency warming center available in Madison Heights

  • 0
Amherst back to school preparation

In this Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, Barbara Horsley cleans the gymnasium floors at Amelon Elementary School in Amherst.

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

An emergency warming center at Amelon Elementary School's gymnasium, 132 Amer Circle, Madison Heights, is available for residents. The shelter will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, and will remain open until no longer necessary, according to Amherst County

"This is a warming shelter only," a statement from the county said. "There will be no food or showers provided and animals will not be permitted."

Masks will be required. The shelter will be open 24 hours a day. The need for a full emergency shelter will be evaluated by Amherst County Public Safety based on the use of the warming shelter.

The county had just more than 4,000 power outages Tuesday, according to an update from Appalachian Power Company. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert