Equity lesson rolls out in Amherst County schools

Superintendent Rob Arnold told the board March 11 a letter was sent out a few days prior to parents of middle school and high school students notifying them of the lesson and alternative lessons posted on the division’s website. Families could also out opt out if they chose and as of March 11 the division had 32 students, or 1.3% of middle and high school students, do so, Arnold said.

“We have had very good conversations with people and provided those options for our parents to choose if they so desire,” Arnold said to the board.

Thompson said the lesson brought a lot of different voices from the community and, moving forward, she feels public input is needed in areas of diversity, family life and character education.

“All those things can be sensitive subjects and may be seen as intrusive into some families’ values,” Thompson said. “I think we must respectful of our parents and give them opportunities for input.”

She said she recognizes the division provided the opportunity for public input but she thinks it was done minimally and after the fact. She added she believes policy is needed so the board can hear all views from parents and the community on such topics in the future.