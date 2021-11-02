Fall markets planned at Second Stage, including Nov. 6 event

The Market @ Second Stage is capping off its most successful farm market season since 2013 by hosting two upcoming indoor markets featuring work by arts and crafts makers, and local food producers.
Both markets at Second Stage — Amherst will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6 and Saturday.
“These popular fall markets were postponed last year but vendors are eager to share their artistry, produce, and crafts in the beautiful Main Hall at Second Stage,” the nonprofit organization said in a news release.
Fresh produce, baked and canned goods, desserts, quilts, embroidery, wood crafts, collages, paintings and jewelry will be featured. Freshly pressed apple cider from Morris Orchard also will be on sale.
Baines Books and Coffee will offer breakfast and beverages throughout the morning.
The markets are located in the main hall of Second Stage at 194 Second St. at the corner of Washington and Second streets, in downtown Amherst.
Second Stage is a cultural center that builds community through the arts, wellness, entertainments, and supports local food providers and small businesses. Three public spaces of varying sizes are available for event rentals. Baines Books and Coffee is open 7:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.