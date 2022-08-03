Farmers markets sizzle in the summer heat

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday afternoons are hot with activity in downtown Amherst with two farmers markets going on at the same time within a mile of each other.

On South Main Street in the parking lot adjacent to Amherst Town Hall the Four Seasons Farm Market goes strong from 3:30 to 5:30. The market includes online ordering along with the weekly in-person gathering and is set up as a cooperative with farmers working independently and pulling together, said Mary Hurst, co-manager.

The market is pushing about 20 vendors between online and in-person sales, she said.

“All of our farmers are local and they either produce the food that they are selling or they bake it,” Hurst said. “We have a lot of people who enjoy ordering and drive by and picking up their food. The convenience is nice.”

For more information and to place orders go to https://www.facebook.com/FourSeasonsMarketAmherst.

People are also reading…

The farmers market at Second Stage — Amherst also is in full swing on Thursdays, 3:30 to 6:30. In its 10th year, the market at 194 Second St. is a great resource for fresh produce and homemade goods, said Jessy Shipe, director of Second Stage.

“The vendors are phenomenal,” Shipe said. “They have a lot to offer, a lot of variety in their products.”

For more information on the Second Stage market visit www.secondstageamherst.com.

- Justin Faulconer

