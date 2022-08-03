Farmers markets sizzle in the summer heat

Thursday afternoons are hot with activity in downtown Amherst with two farmers markets going on at the same time within a mile of each other.

On South Main Street in the parking lot adjacent to Amherst Town Hall the Four Seasons Farm Market goes strong from 3:30 to 5:30. The market includes online ordering along with the weekly in-person gathering and is set up as a cooperative with farmers working independently and pulling together, said Mary Hurst, co-manager.

The market is pushing about 20 vendors between online and in-person sales, she said.

“All of our farmers are local and they either produce the food that they are selling or they bake it,” Hurst said. “We have a lot of people who enjoy ordering and drive by and picking up their food. The convenience is nice.”

For more information and to place orders go to https://www.facebook.com/FourSeasonsMarketAmherst.

The farmers market at Second Stage — Amherst also is in full swing on Thursdays, 3:30 to 6:30. In its 10th year, the market at 194 Second St. is a great resource for fresh produce and homemade goods, said Jessy Shipe, director of Second Stage.

“The vendors are phenomenal,” Shipe said. “They have a lot to offer, a lot of variety in their products.”

For more information on the Second Stage market visit www.secondstageamherst.com.

- Justin Faulconer