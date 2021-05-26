Food truck ordinance approved in Amherst County

A food truck ordinance now is in effect in Amherst County, following approval of a zoning amendment during the board of supervisors’ May 18 meeting.

Food trucks, trailers and carts have become increasingly popular and several already have been seen throughout the county, though previously zoning was not in place to regulate such uses, said Jeremy Bryant, the county’s director of community development.

The new ordinance, which received the board’s unanimous approval and no comments during a May 18 public hearing, defines a food truck as a street vending unit that is self-contained, readily movable at the end of each business day and currently registered with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Under the language, food trucks can locate as a special exception in the Public Lands (P-1) zoning district provided it leaves the property at the close of business each day. The special exception zoning process requires review by the county’s planning commission and board of supervisors with public hearings.

Food trucks also would be permitted uses by right in the General Commercial (B-2) and Industrial (M-1) districts provided they do not remain on the property for longer than 72 consecutive hours. Bryant said the purpose of the 72-hour rule is so food trucks don’t stay at a location in perpetuity.