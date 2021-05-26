Food truck ordinance approved in Amherst County

A food truck ordinance now is in effect in Amherst County, following approval of a zoning amendment during the board of supervisors’ May 18 meeting.
Food trucks, trailers and carts have become increasingly popular and several already have been seen throughout the county, though previously zoning was not in place to regulate such uses, said Jeremy Bryant, the county’s director of community development.
The new ordinance, which received the board’s unanimous approval and no comments during a May 18 public hearing, defines a food truck as a street vending unit that is self-contained, readily movable at the end of each business day and currently registered with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Under the language, food trucks can locate as a special exception in the Public Lands (P-1) zoning district provided it leaves the property at the close of business each day. The special exception zoning process requires review by the county’s planning commission and board of supervisors with public hearings.
Food trucks also would be permitted uses by right in the General Commercial (B-2) and Industrial (M-1) districts provided they do not remain on the property for longer than 72 consecutive hours. Bryant said the purpose of the 72-hour rule is so food trucks don’t stay at a location in perpetuity.
Food trucks already in place would not be affected and are “grandfathered” into the zoning ordinance unless they change locations, according to Bryant.
Some key rules in the ordinance are as follows:
Food trucks must limit their visit to no more than 72 consecutive hours
Equipment required for the business may not expand past 10 feet of the truck
Businesses must provide appropriate waste receptacles
There must be at least three parking spots available for customers.
Food trucks, trailers or carts must be a minimum distance of 25 feet from the edge of any means of ingress or egress, exit or emergency access/exit, emergency call box or fire hydrant, according to the zoning change.
Exempt from the ordinance are Meals on Wheels vehicles, food home delivery services or trucks used for single weekend events such as birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, fairs, festivals and parades.
Also during the meeting, the board approved an updated Virginia Department of Transportation rural rustic priority list for county road projects from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2027. The resolution requests VDOT designate certain roads as rural rustic roads in need of paving and add them to the six-year plan for improvements to the secondary system of state highways.
Projected funding for the combined 18 road projects is $3.5 million and supervisors took part in ranking their priority. The listed projects are as follows:
Kent Moor Farm Road, Virginia 648 to Virginia 654, 1.2 miles
Walnut Springs Road, Virginia 622 to dead end, 0.5 miles
West Monitor Road, Virginia 617 to U.S. 60, 0.94 miles
Geddes Mt. Road, Virginia 700 to U.S. 29, 1.8 miles
Indian Creek, Virginia 687 to dead end, 1.5 miles
Beverly Town Road, Virginia 610 to U.S. 460, 1.3 miles
Ned Brown Road, just south of Virginia 671 to dead end, 0.1 miles
Waughs Ferry Road, south of Virginia 130 to dead end, 0.4 miles
Early Farm Road, 4.8 miles east of Virginia 604 to Virginia 622, 2.8 miles
Bucks Hollow Road, U.S. 60 to dead end, 0.2 miles
Moss Rock Road, U.S. 60 to dead end, 0.2 miles
Summer Rill Road, Virginia 678 to dead end, 0.7 miles
Joshua Falls Road, Virginia 622 to dead end, 1.5 miles
Long Branch Road, Virginia 617 to Virginia 752
PoorHouse Road Farm, Virginia 692 to Virginia 778, 1.9 miles
Loblolly Lane, Virginia 610 to dead end, 0.2 miles
Pierce Mountain Road, Virginia 617 to dead end, 0.8 miles
In another matter, the board received a staff report about the county potentially harvesting timber on county-owned property. The Virginia Department of Forestry has advised that it anticipates two county-owned properties on which timber harvesting of significance will be recommended are the current Amherst County Landfill and a former landfill called Windy Ridge.
A request for proposals has been developed for the purpose of engaging a forestry consultant to assist the county in the sale and harvesting of timber on the two sites, according to the county report.
Supervisor Tom Martin said if timber is harvested and sold on the two sites, he feels replanting of trees in those areas should be done.
“I think it needs to be done in an environmentally sensitive and systematic way if we proceed,” Martin said.