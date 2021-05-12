Food truck ordinance set for May 18 public hearing

Supervisor David Pugh said he has heard similar concerns and feels more spectators should be allowed in.

Tucker said the board has asked Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold and Priscilla Liggon, the Amherst County School Board’s chair, to appear at the supervisors’ May 18 meeting for a “respectful and open sharing of information” so the board of supervisors can be better prepared in fielding such concerns.

William Wells, the division’s assistant superintendent, said in an email to the New Era-Progress the issue is when the 6-foot social distancing rule is applied it limits the number of people that can safely be accommodated at the ACHS facility.

“Under normal (pre-covid) conditions we could seat 488 spectators in our bleachers,” Wells said. “When we account for the 6 feet of social distance required in [the governor’s order] we can only seat 146 spectators.”

Wells said school officials have measured areas in the grass down the left field and right field fence lines to accommodate an additional 75 spectators, which brings the total to 221 allowed.