Food truck ordinance set for May 18 public hearing

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors is holding a public hearing May 18 on a zoning ordinance amendment that regulates food truck operations.
Food trucks, trailers and carts have become increasingly popular and several already have been seen throughout the county, though currently no zoning is in place to regulate such uses, according to the county’s department of community development.
Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said absent the zoning standards, food truck operations essentially can get around some of the rules such as landscaping and other requirements.
The ordinance amendment defines food truck as a street vending unit that is self-contained, readily movable at the end of each business day and currently registered with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Under the draft language, food trucks can locate as a special exception in the P-1, Public Lands, zoning district provided it leaves the property at the close of business each day. The special exception zoning process requires review by the county’s planning commission and board of supervisors with public hearings.
Food trucks also would be permitted uses by-right in the B-2, General Commercial district and M-1, Industrial district provided it does not remain on the property for longer than 72 consecutive hours. Bryant said the purpose of the 72-hour rule is so food trucks don’t stay at a location in perpetuity.
Those food trucks already in place would not be affected unless they change locations, Bryant said. “We intend for those to stay grandfathered,” Bryant said.
Food trucks, trailers or carts must be a minimum distance of 25 feet from the edge of any means of ingress or egress, exit or emergency access/exit, emergency call box or fire hydrant, according to the draft. Bryant said the 25-foot rule is modeled after zoning regulations in Bedford and Albemarle counties regarding food trucks.
“We felt that was enough,” Bryant said.
Exempt from the zoning process are the Meals on Wheels program’s vehicles, food home delivery services or trucks used for single weekend events such as birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, fairs, festivals and parades.
The May 18 public hearing at 7 p.m. takes place at the county administration building’s meeting room, 153 Washington St. in Amherst.
County implementing performance evaluation software
With money set aside in the county’s budget, the department of human resources intends to acquire performance evaluation software that will be used in evaluating the performance of county employees.
Linda Warner, director of human resources, said the goal is for county staff to use the software to make recommendations for merit-based pay raises in the future.
“Merit pay is used by many organizations,” Warner said.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said staff eventually will develop a scoring system for employees’ evaluations. A scale system also would be implemented, according to Rodgers.
“We would be working from a set fund that you would give us,” Rodgers said, referring to setting up the merit-based evaluations. “It would be based on individual performance.”
For example, Rodgers said, the board in the future could set aside $500,000 for pay raises based on merit and the scale would be used for determining where money goes, Rodgers said.
“You’ve got a few years to dwell on it,” Jennifer Moore, the board’s chair, said to Rodgers and Warner.
“It’s valuable software to have,” Supervisor Tom Martin said to Warner. “I’m glad you’re doing it.”
Board to discuss sports attendance with school leaders
Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she has heard concerns from residents about what some feel is a more stringent approach by Amherst County High School in allowing spectators at baseball games than other districts in the region.
The governor’s Order 72 currently allows for no more than 500 spectators to attend outdoor spring sports, and effective May 15 the capacity allows no more than 1,000 spectators.
Supervisor David Pugh said he has heard similar concerns and feels more spectators should be allowed in.
Tucker said the board has asked Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold and Priscilla Liggon, the Amherst County School Board’s chair, to appear at the supervisors’ May 18 meeting for a “respectful and open sharing of information” so the board of supervisors can be better prepared in fielding such concerns.
William Wells, the division’s assistant superintendent, said in an email to the New Era-Progress the issue is when the 6-foot social distancing rule is applied it limits the number of people that can safely be accommodated at the ACHS facility.
“Under normal (pre-covid) conditions we could seat 488 spectators in our bleachers,” Wells said. “When we account for the 6 feet of social distance required in [the governor’s order] we can only seat 146 spectators.”
Wells said school officials have measured areas in the grass down the left field and right field fence lines to accommodate an additional 75 spectators, which brings the total to 221 allowed.
“We have based our attendance numbers on what we believe we can adequately fit into our facilities while observing the social distance guidance,” Wells said. “Our primary goal is to maximize the number of spectators in a manner that will meet the required amount of social distance. However, given the space of baseball facilities, we cannot accommodate 1,000 people while maintaining the 6 feet of social distance.”
Under current Seminole District guidance, spectators are required to be on a guest list for admittance to spring athletic contests, Wells said. Each home athlete can invite eight guests while each visiting athlete can invite three guests, he said.
“We plan to continue to evaluate our ability to safely accommodate guests and will make adjustments as appropriate,” Wells said.
Tucker said supervisors also plan to discuss with Arnold and Liggon on May 18 concerns heard from residents on social equity, history and educational programs that have been presented in schools this semester.
Ag complex continues to cultivate community interest
According to a written report from Rodgers, a working group of stakeholders is set to meet this month to review a draft request for proposals in regard to a planned agricultural facility to serve Amherst and Nelson counties. The RFP’s purpose is to hire a design and engineering firm in pursuing the potential project.
Rodgers has said a property near the Amherst-Nelson border in northern Amherst County has been targeted as a potential site. The goal for the complex is a location in close equal proximities to both counties’ high schools.