Former Amherst Cemetery employee accused of embezzlement, fraud

The Amherst Police Department is investigating multiple claims of obtaining money by false pretense and embezzlement by a former employee of the Amherst Cemetery Association.

Keith Edward Norvell, of Amherst, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, two felony counts of embezzlement and one misdemeanor count each of obtaining money by false pretenses and embezzlement.

The association brought the claims to the department's attention, according to a news release Thursday from Amherst town police.

"The Amherst Police Department received multiple complaints from the Amherst Cemetery Association in reference to possible fraudulent sales of headstones and burial plots," the release said.

Norvell allegedly received payment directly to him from individuals seeking to use the services of the Amherst Cemetery on Grandview Drive in Amherst, according to the town police department.

The release asks anyone who feels they are a victim in this case to contact Investigator C.R. Watts or Officer C. Martin with the Amherst Police Department at (434) 946-9300.

