Former Amherst High School principal hired as Lynchburg schools' director of student services

Lynchburg City Schools announced Derrick Brown, a former principal in the school system who served the past three years as principal at Amherst County High School, has been hired as the division’s new director of student services.

“In this role, he implemented a new instructional model and support system,” a July 12 news release from Lynchburg City Schools said of his service at ACHS. “Among other duties, he improved school discipline, climate, communication, achievement gaps, and expectations.”

Prior to that role, he served as the principal of Dunbar Middle School for Innovation in Lynchburg, where, the release said, he significantly improved the school’s climate and culture. During this time, he also helped lead the school to a fully accredited status for the first time in eight years.

“Dr. Brown has had extensive experience providing instructional leadership and supervision,” LCS said in the release.

Brown, a graduate of Amherst County High School, attended college at Virginia Tech and received a bachelor’s in biological sciences with a minor in Africana Studies in 2008. He attended Lynchburg College, now the University of Lynchburg, where he earned his master’s in educational leadership in 2012 and later earned a doctorate in leadership studies degree in 2018.

Brown at the end of the 2021-22 school year took a job as director of professional learning and student success in Amherst County Public Schools’ central office, which he held for a few weeks.

Amherst Schools Superintendent William Wells said Friday the division wishes Brown the best as he transitions into this new position.

“We appreciate all Dr. Brown has done the past three years for the students of Amherst County High School,” Wells said. “Dr. Brown has worked tirelessly in support of the students at the high school.”