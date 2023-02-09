Former Amherst Mayor J. Paul Kilgore Jr. will join the Amherst County Economic Development Authority's governing board, following appointment by the board of supervisors on Feb. 7.

Kilgore will fill an at-large seat following the recent retirement of Michael Russell, whose term expired Jan. 18. From 2008 to 2016, Kilgore served on Amherst Town Council and in 2012 was elected as mayor 100 years after his grandfather, W.E. Meeks, served in the role.

In 2011, Kilgore retired after almost 30 years as a firefighter/paramedic for the City of Lynchburg, including serving as a shift battalion chief overseeing four stations and leading the city's Technical Rescue Team.

Since 1980, he has been involved in the Amherst County business community as a real estate broker, businesses owner, investor and developer. A broker with the Montague Miller Real Estate firm in Amherst, he wrote in an application for the EDA role that he has been involved in more than $100 million in real estate transactions in the county.

He owns the Snap Fitness franchised gym at 203 S. Main St. in Amherst with his wife, June, and individually and in various partnerships has developed more than 100 single-family home sites in Amherst, Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties, he wrote in the application.

"However, my passion has been buying and re-purposing older commercial buildings in and around Amherst and saving them from physical and economic decline," Kilgore wrote. "It provides me much pride and satisfaction to know that every day numerous businesses operate and dozens of people work in these remodeled structures."

As a real estate broker, Kilgore wrote, he has been involved in recruiting businesses to the county as far back as 1987, when he brought Food Lion and the Mountain View Plaza to the Town of Amherst.

"As an entrepreneur and elected official, I have long been and continue to be involved in the attraction and retention of businesses in Amherst County," he said in the application letter. "I feel that being a member of the County EDA will continue to further those pursuits."

Amherst County Board of Supervisors member Claudia Tucker said she has known Kilgore for years and has seen what he has done for public safety and the town government. She added it was a privilege to motion for his appointment.

"I wholeheartedly agree," Chair Tom Martin said.

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said it is an honor for Kilgore to serve on the EDA.

"He and his family have been great members of our community," Ayers said. "He has done a lot for the Town of Amherst and our county as a whole."