Former Amherst schools superintendent remembered for passion, love for children

Nearly three years after his retirement as superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools, Steven Nichols is remembered as a passionate educator who was deeply committed to children.

Nichols, who steered the division from July 2013 to June 2018, died May 8 at age 69. The Amherst post was the final in his career that spanned 47 years and included a variety of roles in the counties of Fairfax and Culpeper, the cities of Manassas Park, Alexandria and Staunton, as well as Jefferson County, West Virginia.

Priscilla Liggon, the Amherst County School Board's chairwoman, served on the board during Nichols' tenure and said the division is much saddened by his passing.

"Dr. Nichols loved children with all his heart and would often talk to me about his desire for children to be happy and succeed," Liggon said.

In a 2018 interview shortly before his retirement, Nichols said when he arrived in Amherst only a few schools were state accredited and when he left all the county's schools held that distinction. He credited the dedication of Amherst County's educators with making it happen and said the achievement is among his proudest accomplishments.