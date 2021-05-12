Former Amherst schools superintendent remembered for passion, love for children

Nearly three years after his retirement as superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools, Steven Nichols is remembered as a passionate educator who was deeply committed to children.
Nichols, who steered the division from July 2013 to June 2018, died May 8 at age 69. The Amherst post was the final in his career that spanned 47 years and included a variety of roles in the counties of Fairfax and Culpeper, the cities of Manassas Park, Alexandria and Staunton, as well as Jefferson County, West Virginia.
Priscilla Liggon, the Amherst County School Board's chairwoman, served on the board during Nichols' tenure and said the division is much saddened by his passing.
"Dr. Nichols loved children with all his heart and would often talk to me about his desire for children to be happy and succeed," Liggon said.
In a 2018 interview shortly before his retirement, Nichols said when he arrived in Amherst only a few schools were state accredited and when he left all the county's schools held that distinction. He credited the dedication of Amherst County's educators with making it happen and said the achievement is among his proudest accomplishments.
"I believe this week the children of Amherst lost one of their greatest advocates," said Dana Norman, ACPS' chief academic officer. "Dr. Nichols was a compassionate man who throughout his career put children first. He will be missed not only by those of us who worked with him here in Amherst, but by all of the people his life intersected with during his career as a teacher, principal and superintendent."
Mike Henderson, a former Amherst County School Board member and past board chairman, said he enjoyed working with Nichols.
"He was very passionate about education, about the children," Henderson said. "He often liked to tell stories of going to the elementary schools and sitting with the students, reading them stories and making a connection."
Henderson said Nichols could have wide-ranging conversations about life and his past experiences.
"He was very well-versed in history," Henderson said. "That resonated with me, because I’m a history buff myself."
Henderson said he enjoyed Nichols' stories of his father working on staff at the White House for many years and his memories of popping in and out of the iconic seat of government.
Nichols was dedicated to moving Amherst schools forward, Henderson said.
"He was just very passionate about making sure our kids had the very best education. He never backed down," Henderson said, recalling tight budget years and Nichols' push to secure as much resources as possible. "Often times it was a struggle to get the funding we needed. He was never shy about that, which was good. You need a strong leader, someone who is advocating not just for the children but everyone in the school system."
During Nichols' tenure a trend of declining enrollment, which affects state funding and presented budget challenges that contributed to the closure of Pleasant View Elementary School in 2017.
The division made significant strides under Nichols' leadership and improved through the years with Standards of Learning testing, Henderson said.
"It’s a tough environment. Things are always changing, requirements are always changing," Henderson said. "You have to be open and fluid to change. Dr. Nichols, he embraced that.”
Nichols trusted his staff and relied on their capable expertise, Henderson said.
"You want that in your leader," Henderson said. "You have to build a strong team and he did that."
John Grieser, who joined the Amherst County School Board after Nichols' retirement, said he had the opportunity to work with Nichols on multiple occasions as a former Amherst County Sheriff's Office captain. Nichols was highly encouraging when Grieser ran for the board in 2019, he said.
"What I genuinely admired about Dr. Nichols was his passion for education and his ability to encourage others," Grieser said. "I remember the amount of books that he would bring by the office for me to take to incarcerated individuals at the jail. He told me that he hoped at least one inmate would find something positive in those pages to make a difference in their lives. I admired that."