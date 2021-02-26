Former Madison Heights restaurant, Sid's Drive In, torn down

The former home of Sid's Drive In — a familiar sight along the U.S. 29 Business corridor in Madison Heights known for its hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream — is no more.

The building that housed the restaurant, which closed in spring 2019, was demolished in recent days; rubble piles are visible in the gravel area directly across the highway from the Walmart shopping center. The property and a neighboring structure, formerly known an Ye Olde Antique Station and which also was torn down in recent days, is set to become a new car wash.

The Amherst County Planning Commission in March 2019 approved the site plan for the new car wash.

Sid's was a hotspot in Madison Heights for well over half a century. The brick building with a homey vibe, throwback jukebox and personal photographs on the wall, including a portrait of its original owner, the late Sid Hedrick, attracted a steady flow of customers before closing.

Lois Connelly, who worked at Sid's more than 50 years and owned it when it closed, described the business as a "home away from home" in a 2019 interview. She said she made a vow to Hedrick, who died in July 1993, to keep the restaurant like it was when he ran it.

“I told him I would run it the same,” Connelly said.