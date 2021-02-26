 Skip to main content
Former Madison Heights restaurant, Sid's Drive In, torn down

The former home of Sid's Drive In — a familiar sight along the U.S. 29 Business corridor in Madison Heights known for its hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream — is no more. 

The building that housed the restaurant, which closed in spring 2019, was demolished in recent days; rubble piles are visible in the gravel area directly across the highway from the Walmart shopping center. The property and a neighboring structure, formerly known an Ye Olde Antique Station and which also was torn down in recent days, is set to become a new car wash.  

The Amherst County Planning Commission in March 2019 approved the site plan for the new car wash. 

Sid's was a hotspot in Madison Heights for well over half a century. The brick building with a homey vibe, throwback jukebox and personal photographs on the wall, including a portrait of its original owner, the late Sid Hedrick, attracted a steady flow of customers before closing. 

Lois Connelly, who worked at Sid's more than 50 years and owned it when it closed, described the business as a "home away from home" in a 2019 interview. She said she made a vow to Hedrick, who died in July 1993, to keep the restaurant like it was when he ran it. 

“I told him I would run it the same,” Connelly said.

The former antique shop next door that closed a few years ago was run by sisters who Sheriff E.W. Viar has described as like family to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office. The shop was a friendly gathering spot for sheriff's deputies who enjoyed meals and fellowship there, Viar has said. 

Connelly said in the 2019 interview she would miss the familiar faces who come and the friendly atmosphere.  

“We had a great little business here,” Connelly said shortly before it closed. 

