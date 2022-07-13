Former restaurant building in Madison Heights demolished

The building that most recently was used as a Country Cookin restaurant for 18 years on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights is being torn down.

The structure served as Country Cookin, which began in Madison Heights in 2002 and shuttered its doors when the pandemic hit in March 2020. The restaurant chain later that year announced its permanent closure.

The site also previously was a Golden Corral.

Jeremy Bryant, Amherst County's director of community development, has publicly said the site will become a new Starbucks, a first for the county.

- Justin Faulconer