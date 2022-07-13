 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former restaurant building in Madison Heights demolished

Starbucks site, Madison Heights

Piles of rubble of what previously was a restaurant building on U.S. 29 are seen on Wednesday, July 13. The site, which was a Country Cookin from 2002 to 2020, will become a new Starbucks, according to Amherst County officials. 

 Justin Faulconer

The building that most recently was used as a Country Cookin restaurant for 18 years on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights is being torn down. 

The structure served as Country Cookin, which began in Madison Heights in 2002 and shuttered its doors when the pandemic hit in March 2020. The restaurant chain later that year announced its permanent closure. 

The site also previously was a Golden Corral.  

Jeremy Bryant, Amherst County's director of community development, has publicly said the site will become a new Starbucks, a first for the county. 

- Justin Faulconer 

