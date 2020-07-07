Former Texaco gas station, clothing store and tire shop in Monroe demolished

A former tire shop, gas station and clothing store with 81 years of history at the corner of South Coolwell Road and U.S. 29 Business in Monroe met its end on July 2.

The building at 3609 South Amherst Highway, roughly a mile from the Monroe Post Office, was demolished last week and all that remained Monday were a few small piles. The site was a recognizable structure for county residents who recall it as a former Texaco gas station, said Jimmy Ayers of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.

Ayers recalled the Beard family ran the Texaco in its heyday when he was a child.

“I spent many hours in that place with my father and my grandfather,” said Ayers, a lifelong Amherst resident who served as the county’s sheriff from 1995 through 2015. “It was a hangout for the area.”

The building was constructed in 1939, according to Amherst County's online geographic information system. Following its run as a Texaco station, it later became known as Early Bird Market and nearly 30 years ago transitioned into The Indian Store, a clothing business run by the late George Branham Whitewolf, assistant chief of the Monacan Indian Nation.

Whitewolf, who was instrumental in helping start the Amherst County-based tribe's spring powwow event in 1992, sold his internationally renowned buckskin clothing at the former store. It closed several years prior to Whitewolf's death in June 2010.

Ayers recalled his father and grandfather patronizing the store for many years when the Beard family ran it and still remembers the old Coca-Cola cooler there. His grandfather would get a dime bag of candy there and give it to kids at a nearby bus stop, Ayers said. He also recalled leaving home as a young boy to look for his grandfather, walking along Dixie Airport and ending up at the Texaco.