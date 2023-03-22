Former Virginia governors George Allen and Bob McDonnell are scheduled to speak at the Amherst County Republican Committee’s Patriot Society March 29 dinner in Madison Heights.

The meeting is open only to members of the Patriot Society, an organization with the stated mission of recognizing and rewarding those individuals who are making significant contributions to the success of the Republican Party in Amherst County.

The dinner will be held at the Madison Heights Community Center, 424 Woodys Lake Road, and catered by Merredith’s Restaurant. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Vance Wilkins, chair of the Amherst County Republican Committee who has lived most his life in Amherst, said he cannot recall a time where two Virginia governors have appeared together in the county at the same time.

Allen, the 67th governor of Virginia, served from 1994 to 1998 and also was U.S. Senator for Virginia from 2001 to 2007.

McDonnell, the 71st governor of Virginia, served from 2010 to 2014 and prior to that was Virginia’s attorney general.

— Justin Faulconer