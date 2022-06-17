Foundation awards $100K grant to benefit Upper James River Center project in Madison Heights park

The James River Association’s efforts to improve access and activities on the river received a major boost Friday with the announcement of a $100,000 grant award from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation.

The competitive funding through the GLCF’s Century Fund is for projects anticipated to have a transformational impact on the community, county, or entire region and will go toward the Upper James River Center at Riveredge Park which, according to JRA, will strengthen the Lynchburg region’s connection to the James and help leverage the benefits the river can provide.

The project includes building a new trail and landing to provide safe and easy access to launch paddle craft, as well as improvements to the Amherst County park’s existing building and the addition of an outdoor classroom to expand and enhance the education space.

“All these elements will increase the impact of JRA’s education programs, attract new visitors, and bolster tourism,” a news release from the James River Association said. “Once complete, the Upper James River Center will enable JRA to provide impactful river experiences to thousands of students and the general public of the greater Lynchburg region.”

The Upper James River Center just across from downtown Lynchburg will enhance available river activities and expand the audience that can participate, supporting the vision of a fully healthy James River.

“We’re just thrilled to have been able to give a leg up to the James River Association and help everyone in the region get better access to this wonderful nature resources that we love,” said Bill Bodine, president of GLCF.

Each year, the foundation provides about $2 million in grants and scholarships to local agencies and students.

Bill Street, CEO for the James River Association, said the grant award completes its fundraising goal for the Upper James River Center and allows improvements to transform the Riveredge Park building in Madison Heights into a cutting-edge, state-of-the-art environmental facility that will connect students to the James for years to come.

“It is so much a thrill and a honor to be a recipient of the Century Fund,” said Street. “…That’s something I know Amherst County shares as our common goal, to really make this spot a focal point for river activities throughout the region.”

Street said a ribbon-cutting for the new center is planned for the fall 2023.

When the James River Association was founded in 1976, the James River up and down was considered one of the most polluted rivers in the whole country, Street said.

"And now people are flocking back to the James River because it is such a wonderful place for recreation, it provides a source of drinking water up and down for communities, and certainly we learned during the pandemic it such a source for respite and solace and rejuvenation," he said. "And so to be able to connect more people to the river here in the Lynchburg community is absolutely fantastic.”

The Upper James River Center is part of the James Changer Campaign that JRA launched in 2019. For more information about the campaign, including a video of the Upper James River Center and information about how to support the campaign, visit www.jameschanger.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.