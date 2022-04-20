Four candidates file to run for Amherst Town Council

Four Amherst Town Council seats on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election so far have drawn four candidates — three incumbents and a newcomer — with the filing deadline less than two months away.

Holden Chase, who currently serves on the town planning commission, is running for a council seat in a special election. Andra Higginbotham was appointed to fill that seat in 2021 following the resignation of former councilor Kenneth Bunch.

Mayor Dwayne Tuggle, who has served in the position since 2017, is running for another term. Council members Ken Watts, a retired former Amherst town police chief first elected to council in 2012, and Janice Wheaton, who was first elected to council in 2018, also are running.

Chase, a Lynchburg native, said every weekend he came to Amherst to spend time with his grandparents who lived there for the past 43 years. The 21-year-old moved to Amherst four years ago.

“I intend to live here for the foreseeable future. I love this town,” Chase said. “I’m running for council because of my passion for the quality of local and state government. My studies in school have further fueled this interest. What is unique about the town of Amherst is that everyone knows somebody, and it can lead to a more transparent government.”

He said he wants voters to know he brings a youth perspective to the community and wants to engage with the townspeople and hear their comments and concerns.

“I work toward solutions and see different viewpoints,” Chase said.

He currently is taking classes part-time at Central Virginia Community College where he works full time. Chase first joined the Town of Amherst Planning Commission in November 2021.

Tuggle said it has been a privilege serving as mayor and over the past five and a half years the town was incredibly successful in reinvesting in core services while maintaining a strong reserve fund balance.

“We have funded improvements to our wastewater collection and treatment system, are working on a water plant renovation, purchased a park, renovated a building for a new Police Department, and seen our Police Department become accredited,” Tuggle said in an email, adding those initiatives were done while maintaining zero tax rates on real estate and personal property for town residents and increasing the town’s savings.

For the next four-year term, he said, he would like to see the town focus on community development issues.

“We have taken care of our core infrastructure and it is time to improve the quality of life for our citizens,” Tuggle said in the email. “We should invest in improvements in our park, add to our trail and bike opportunities, beautify the Town with additional trees and landscaping, and purchase land for an active recreation park to include a playground, water feature and skateboard ramp.”

Those endeavors will take time and effort but making the town the best possible place to live is worth it, Tuggle said.

“We can do things to continue our reinvestments and we can do them with the same fiscal responsibility that we have shown on our core infrastructure,” Tuggle said.

Less than a year into Wheaton’s first term council took the highly unusual step of removing her with two-thirds vote, as required in town code, in July 2019. Wheaton was re-elected several months later in a special election and said she would like council to revise the provision in the charter which allows voting off any elected official with concurrence of two-thirds of a vote.

“This provision gives power to overturn an election,” Wheaton said of her desire to no longer allow it. “Elections are supposed to matter. I will seek guidance from our community in what they believe will be best.”

Two council members who voted to remove Wheaton from office in July 2019 no longer are serving. Tuggle said council can take up Wheaton’s request after the election, which may bring more change to council.

Watts said he is focused on maintaining the town’s fiscal position, which he describes as excellent.

“The town’s finances have been maintained in a very fiscally responsible manner through careful planning by Councils past and present,” Watts said in an email. “I am excited that we are transitioning the Industrial Development Authority into an Economic Development Authority, which I believe will aid greatly in attracting new businesses.”

He said the opening of Old Mill Park, the town’s first park adjacent to Amherst County High School property, and the success of Second Stage — Amherst, an arts and events venue, has shown people want more activities and things to do in town.

“With many of our major infrastructure projects complete, I want to focus on providing recreational projects,” Watts said.

