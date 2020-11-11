From hope to disappointment, Amherst reactions mixed on presidential election

Jeff Rowe, of Amherst, was among those in the county backing Trump. He said he is concerned about voter fraud affecting the outcome and said he feels Democrats blatantly don’t care.

“I’m disappointed in the election process right now,” Rowe said.

He said he supports Trump’s legal challenges and recounts but if the president comes up short “it is what it is.”

“We’re never going to see the last of Trump, no matter what happens,” Rowe said.

Rowe said while he feels Trump could use restraint at times he is much pleased with his leadership the past four years.

“His policies are some of the best I’ve seen in a while,” Rowe said.

Beverly Jones, a retired educator in Amherst County Public Schools, said she was excited watching history made with Sen. Kamala Harris set to become the country’s first female and Black vice president.

“I live in a Republican stronghold, but my vote counted and I’m proud to be an American,” Jones said.