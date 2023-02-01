Funding announced for Va. tribes to expand access to diabetes treatment, prevention services

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) on Jan. 26 announced $417,983 in federal funding for Virginia tribes to expand access to diabetes treatment and prevention services.

This funding was awarded through the Indian Health Services’ (IHS) Special Diabetes Program for Indians (SDPI). These Virginia tribes haven’t previously received federal funding through SDPI, and legislation championed by Kaine and Warner to federally recognize six Virginia tribes made it possible for them to receive this funding, according to a news release.

“This program is important to help our nation’s tribes access the health care they need,” the senators said in the release. “We’re glad Virginia’s tribes are receiving this support to help treat and prevent diabetes in their communities.”

Monacan Indian Nation based in Amherst County is set to get $102,659 and the Mid-Atlantic Service Unit in Richmond, which serves the Monacan tribe, also will receive $180,550, according to the release.

In 2017, Warner and Kaine led legislation to grant federal recognition to six Virginia tribes, including the Monacan. After many years of these tribes being denied federal recognition, the Thomasina E. Jordan Indian Tribes of Virginia Federal Recognition Act was signed into law in January 2018.

Since 1997, the SDPI has helped dramatically increase access to important diabetes treatment and prevention services. It continues to be a critical factor in the improvements seen in diabetes-related health issues in American Indian and Alaska Native people, including reductions by at least one-half in the rates of new cases of diabetes-related kidney failure and eye disease.