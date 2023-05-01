The family of the late Bill Wydner, a former chief of the Amherst Fire Department and longtime operator of the mill formerly known as Amherst Milling Company, is hosting a fundraiser for the department Saturday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hotdogs, snacks and lemonade will be served at the fire department on Second Street in Amherst, according to the Amherst Fire Department's Facebook page. All proceeds will benefit the fire department.

Wynder joined the department in February 1967. He served as chief from 1982 to 2003.

"Anyone who knows Chief Wydner knows that he loved nothing more than to serve his community, especially AFD," the department's post said. "Amherst Fire Department continues to support the Wydner family and did so much show their love and support when Mr. Wydner passed, that the family would love to honor his legacy by helping serve the community by giving back to the Amherst Fire Department."

The department urges citizens to come enjoy lunch and share any special memories they have of Wydner, who died May 9, 2022 at age 83. Richard Wydner, Sr., his father, acquired the mill, now the Camp Trapezium brewery and restaurant, in 1940.

- Justin Faulconer