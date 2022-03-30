'Grease' musical to get Amherst students' creative engines running

Grease will be the word at Amherst County High as the school’s drama program rolls out “Grease School Edition,” a version of the popular musical production, from April 7 through April 9.

The musical has been a fun adventure that showcases many talents among the students, said Patricia Emmert, drama instructor.

The car used in the show is from talented guitar player Roy Prior, an instructor at the school, and Melanie Coleman, Mark Campbell, Kelsie Saunders, Donald Handy and David Emmert have been instrumental in getting the show ready, she said.

“It’s fun because the things that high school students dealt with in the 1950s — being liked, enjoying school, worrying about one’s future — are still the same for today, but ‘Grease’ takes a lighter and fun-loving approach,” said Patricia Emmert.

Tickets are available online at www.amherstmusical.com and also are sold the day of the show at the door. The house opens at 6:15 p.m. each day and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The students are excited and ready for an indoor audience for their first traditional spring musical since 2019, according to Patricia Emmert.

“We couldn’t ask for a more excited group of students. And I’m excited for Amherst County to see the brilliance of our production,” she said. “You’ll get chills and they will multiply...”

- Justin Faulconer