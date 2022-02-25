Gretna man sentenced to three years in Amherst indecent liberties case involving minor

AMHERST -- A Pittsylvania County man convicted of two felony sex-related charges in an Amherst County case involving a minor was given a three-year sentence Friday.

Dylan James Martin, 23, of Gretna, pleaded guilty in November in Amherst County Circuit Court to one count each of indecent liberties with a child and attempted aggravated sexual battery. Martin initially was charged with aggravated sexual battery but prosecutors amended the charge.

The offenses occurred from March 2020 to July of that year and involved a female victim under age 15, according to prosecutors.

On numerous occasions Martin made inappropriate comments to the child and in one encounter exposed himself to her, prosecutor Adam Stanley at the November hearing. One another occasion Martin followed her outside a home, conducted a sex act in front of her, pulled her into the woods and touched her sexually, Stanley has said.

Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Amber Drumheller at Martin's sentencing hearing Friday read a statement from the victim in which the minor wrote Martin should be in prison "for a very long time."

Drumheller argued for seven years in prison because of the trauma Martin's actions caused the victim.

Gary Straw, Martin’s attorney, said the defendant has served almost 10 months behind bars and requested he be released with time served and probation. He said Martin has no previous criminal record.

Martin apologized for his actions, which he described as inappropriate.

Judge Michael Garrett said the sentencing guidelines were "incredibly low," Martin's actions shattered the victim and the judge hopes she recovers.

"Even today, you have not taken full responsibility," Garrett said, referring to interactions Martin had with the victim.

Garrett sentenced Martin to 17 years with all but three years suspended and credited his time already served. As part of conditions for the suspended portion of the sentence, Martin is required to register as a sex offender and is prohibited from any future contact with the victim.

