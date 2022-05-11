'He was an institution': Amherst mourns passing of Bill Wydner, face of the Amherst mill

One of Amherst County’s most familiar faces and avid storytellers, Bill Wydner for many years held court among friends and customers in the former Amherst Milling Company.

When Amherst County Board of Supervisors member Claudia Tucker would often go by the mill on Union Hill Road to pick an item up for her farm, she would chat with Wydner, who kept the mill going into its final days, about the weather and the county's latest.

“…And I’d always get a story from way back when,” recalled Tucker. “He was an institution.”

The Amherst community is mourning Wydner, who died this week. Richard Wydner, Sr., his father, acquired the mill, now the Camp Trapezium brewery and restaurant, in 1940 and Bill Wydner worked for years maintaining the gristmill on Rutledge Creek.

The variety of merchandise included corn meal, chicken feed, bales of straw, weed killer, gardening products and hummingbird feeders, among many other items. Customers would gather not only to fill their farming and gardening needs but also share information of national and local importance long before the rise of computers, iPhones and the internet.

Tucker, who has spoken emphatically in her role as a county official about the importance of preserving the county’s agricultural identity, said Tuesday she was saddened to hear Wydner has passed.

“He was a pillar in the community,” said Tucker. “When I moved to Amherst over 25 years ago, I would stop by just to hear his voice and visit.”

Dave McCormack, owner of Camp Trapezium and a friend of the Wydner family, said he was shocked to hear of Wydner’s passing. At a celebration of the opening of Camp Trapezium last June, Wydner received a heartfelt round of applause from those in attendance for his role in making the mill such a special place in Amherst.

“Bill wasn’t just a well-known or nice person — he was one of those people who was literally a place-maker, and was a foundational part of the culture of this entire area,” McCormack said Tuesday. “I got to know Bill and his family over the last four years, and it made our experience working on the Amherst Mill a profoundly moving experience.”

McCormack said Wydner’s absence will leave a massive vacuum in the community and the loss is deeply felt. Waukeshaw Development, Inc., McCormack’s company, bought the mill in 2017 and spent several years restoring it.

Bill Wydner and his family have regularly been at Camp Trapezium and were proud of the legacy he left and seemed thrilled to see it come back to life, said McCormack.

The Amherst Fire Department and Monelison Volunteer Fire Department each honored Bill Wydner, a former Amherst fire chief, on their official Facebook pages.

“He worked countless hours to make AFD and Amherst what it is today,” the Amherst Fire Department wrote in a post Tuesday.

The Monelison department in its post described Bill Wydner as a local icon who along with his family made a significant impact on Amherst County.

Wydner graduated from the former Amherst High School, which is where the current county administration building is located within a short drive of the mill. He later served two years in the Army and worked for the Virginia Department of Forestry, where he sometimes traveled classroom circuits as Smokey Bear, and began working full time at the mill around 1978, according to New Era-Progress archives.

A firmly rooted business long before town of Amherst was incorporated in 1910, the mill has lasted through floods, fire and war demands and served as a collection point for flour and grain during the Civil War.

When Richard Wydner Sr. bought the property in 1940, the mill again was instrumental in the war effort, contracted to grind flour for shipment to Richmond and later travels to troops overseas. That year, the county had 2,220 farms and by 2012 less than a quarter of that number remained, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Bill Wydner kept the history alive through his many stories and dedication to maintaining one of the state’s last working mills prior to the sale to Waukeshaw.

In a 2015 interview with the New Era-Progress, he described the area around the mill as a booming place that included two train depots, a hotel, a couple of stores, an icehouse and at one point in time even the town’s first electric lights were generated from the water mill.

Amherst Town Council member and retired town police chief Ken Watts said many in town were pleased the mill was restored after Bill Wydner retired.

“The mill is not only a local landmark but a prized structure within the town,” Watts said.

Bill Wydner had a great sense of humor and wit and for many years could be spotted patrolling the town in his pickup truck on Sunday mornings, usually with a friend, Watts said.

“I don’t know anybody in town or many out of town that Bill did not know,” said Watts. “He will be sadly missed.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.