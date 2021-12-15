Hearing set on proposed zoning change to extend camping limit

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Dec. 21 on a proposed zoning change that allows camping for up to a year in the Agricultural Residential (A-1) district, a measure aimed at residents undergoing home construction projects.
The county’s current code only allows someone to stay in a camper for up to 30 consecutive days.
“The idea of building your own home is a dream for a lot of people,” a written report presented during the board’s Dec. 7 meeting states. “Often, applicants wish to stay in a recreational vehicle during the construction of their single-family dwelling.”
The county’s current code presents a hardship to those residents with the time limit on camping.
“You would be surprised how many people make this request to our office and we have to turn them down,” said Jeremy Bryant, director of community development. “So we’re trying to come up with a way that is both safe for them and is equitable and would allow people to do this and help them out.”
The proposed zoning change requires applicants to have electrical, plumbing, waste management facilities and a building project underway on the property. In addition, all water and septic permits must be issued for the building site for the zoning measure to apply.
The proposed measure’s language limits recreational vehicles to a single one per applicant and will not lead to campgrounds, according to the board’s discussion.
Another zoning change proposed for a public hearing during the Dec. 21 board meeting would make retail sale of self-storage and/or accessory structures subject to landscaping requirements.
Bryant said the Amherst County Route 29 Business Beautification Committee has been working tirelessly to beautify the county’s main corridor on U.S. 29. Through discussion and surveys with the public, the committee has come to understand positive effects of landscaping and screening on the corridor, according to Bryant.
The board’s meeting is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at the county administration building, 153 Washington St., Amherst.