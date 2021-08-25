Henson Jazz to open Amherst Java and Jazz 2021-2022 season

Amherst Glebe Arts Response and Second Stage Amherst have joined to present the inaugural concert in their 2021-2022 season of “Amherst Java & Jazz” from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
The concert is at Second Stage, 194 Second St., Amherst. Henson Jazz is a quartet led by Joseph Henson, saxophone, featuring Neal Perrine on bass, Isaac Williams on piano and Stefan La Rue on drums.
Henson, leader of The Joseph Henson Jazz Project, is director of Saxophone and Jazz Studies at Liberty University. From 1997 to 2018 Henson served as tenor saxophonist in The U.S. Army Blues Jazz Ensemble, based in Washington, D.C., and was the Enlisted Musical Director from 2015 to 2018. Tickets are $10 at the SSA door at 5:30 pm or on Eventbrite.
“I’d like to make this concert a statement of gratitude to all the good people at AGAR and Second Stage Amherst for the hard work they put in to make this event happen,” Henson said in a news release. “Without the Amherst Java was & Jazz concerts, this area might not be able to hear live music — jazz in particular — played at such a high level. Jazz is America’s music and deserves to be heard and valued by every generation, no matter where audiences live. Henson Jazz will play a variety of originals and standards that say “thank you” for blessing us with your love for jazz.”