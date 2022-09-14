High school addition, renovation project bid process delayed

Plans for bids on an addition and renovation to Amherst County High School are pushed back from this fall to early 2023 in hopes of construction price estimates decreasing, the county’s school board recently agreed to by consensus.

Amherst County Public Schools officials initially planned send the estimated $19 million to bid in October or November. Josh Bower, of Charlottesville architectural firm Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, during a presentation to the Amherst County School Board on Sept. 8 said inflation has caused a significant increase in the price tag.

“It has been unprecedented in the amount of increase of costs,” Bower said.

His company bids projects throughout Virginia and costs have almost doubled from January to now, he told the board.

“Without exception, contractors are saying if we wait until after the first of the year ... we are going to see better prices,” Bower said.

The high school project is planned in four phases: a new auditorium adjacent to the two gyms, a new cafeteria and dining room, renovating the existing auditorium and creating career and technical education space from the existing cafeteria and a new fieldhouse at the baseball and softball fields and upgrades to Lancer Stadium.

Bower said the county recently purchased private land next to the high school’s lower parking lot by Lancer Stadium, which will be used for supplemental parking. The school has about 150 parking spaces in the back, which will be decreased to just more than 30 once the auditorium is built and the new parking lot is slated to have a pedestrian bridge, according to Bowers’ presentation.

The construction of a new 1,100-seat auditorium and renovated dining area, the first two phases of the project, will enhance student drop off and pickup, Bower said.

“We want to make sure this space is flexible as possible,” Bower said.

A tower building in the rear parking lot will need to come down to make room for the addition, he said.

By shifting the bid process to early 2023 and breaking ground within the first quarter of next year, Bower said an 18-month window to have work done with federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, legislation designed to help localities recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to be met for a September 2024 deadline.

“Eighteen months is more enough time for us to build this project,” Bower said of the first two phases. “Obviously we don’t want to give that money back. That is a factor. But what we don’t want to put out a bid in an environment where we know for a fact it is going to come in greater than what our budget is.”

Bower said the current climate for construction is a challenge that hopefully will improve.

“My concern is that we wait too long and the bid comes up still high, we have to spend those dollars,” board member Eric Orasi said. “We may have to make to a very difficult decision then of what we’re going to do because we will be out of time and if we wait any longer we will be out of money.”

“We’ve already started some of those conversations as to the worst case scenarios,” ACPS Superintendent William Wells said.

Board member John Grieser said the board can’t live in fear of the current market in decision-making while agreeing on waiting for now, pointing out how much the project is needed.

Bower said waiting for a better construction environment allows the division to get more done with the dollars invested.

“I see more reward than risk,” Orasi said.