High school expansion planning going 'in a good direction'

Planning for construction of a new auditorium and renovation at Amherst County High School is gathering momentum, according to school officials.

The county is borrowing money for the project and Amherst County Public Schools is committing $8 million toward the overall $19 million expansion. The work also includes a brand-new auditorium, a renovated dining area, conversion of existing space for more career and technical education offerings, improvements to Lancer Stadium, a new fieldhouse next to the baseball and softball fields and an added parking lot.

An overhaul of the auditorium, which school officials have said is outdated and inadequate, is a project many years in the making. The division plans to have the new auditorium in the rear of the school adjacent to the two gyms with a corridor connecting them. A new dining area also is planned with some existing space to be renovated for more CTE space.

Assistant Superintendent William Wells said weekly meetings have been held with the architect on the project and meetings also have been held or set up with vocational and fine arts teachers about the expansion and changes to the high school.

“All those things are moving forward and we are getting into the finer details of the planning process,” Wells said during the Amherst County School Board’s March 10 meeting. “I think we’re in a good direction. I think we have a lot of buy-in from the staff. They’re really appreciative of what we’re doing there. It’s just a matter of getting it done now and getting the finer details worked out.”

In May, the board will receive a bigger overview of where the project is, Wells said.

Also during the meeting, the board received a presentation from Dave Ciccarelli, president of Cratos Renewable Energy Services LLC, about the potential for solar generation at the division’s 10 school facilities. Wells said the division, beginning at the board’s direction a few years ago, has been looking at potential alternative energy sources.

Ciccarelli presented scenarios in which ground-mounted solar panel systems can be installed at all county schools except for the high school, which would have a roof-mounted system. The solar generation would provide revenue for the division in that it doesn’t have to pay as much per kilowatt-hour to Appalachian Power Company and it can save money annually, according to the presentation.

Ciccarelli said it is estimated the solar generation systems would cover more than 96% of the power demand in the schools.

“We would love for you all to be the first school system in Virginia in the Appalachian Power territory to do solar and we would love to roll that out with you,” Ciccarelli told the board. “Obviously you could save some money.”

Board member Ginger Burg said moving to solar power, cutting down electric spending and putting more money into education is an exciting prospect. The division has not yet entered into any contract and is speaking with solar providers about the potential measure.

“I’m in favor of whatever it takes to get us to own our system,” Vice Chair Chris Terry said of the solar initiative. “That’s the way I would like to see us go ... I’m a big proponent. To see us produce all the electricity we need and provide it back to the grid and make money is an awesome thing.”

In other news:The board discussed adding a second public comments period during the end of its meetings. Residents currently can speak near the beginning of meetings.

Burg said the second public comments portion is in line with what the Amherst County Board of Supervisors does and gives the public, particularly those who attend meetings and observe what takes place, another opportunity to give their thoughts.

“I think it would be more transparent, you would have more input,” Burg said. “I just think it’s a good idea.”

The board may take action on the measure at an upcoming meeting. A few board members said they hope comments given a second time at meetings, if the measure is approved, are not repeated from what was said earlier, particularly if it’s “berating,” as Terry put it.

“I’m not going to get hollered at and yelled at twice,” in the same night, board member Priscilla Liggon said.

