High school rezoning allows addition, renovation to advance

A planned renovation and addition for Amherst County High School, a $19 million project slated to break ground in 2023, has received Amherst Town Council’s zoning approval to proceed.

The project will include a new auditorium with 1,200 seats adjacent to the high school’s two gymnasiums and a new food court area. The current auditorium near the front of the school will be reconfigured into three additional classrooms as well as areas to accommodate the new dining commons space.

The renovation also will include more career and technical education (CTE space), improvements to Lancer Stadium, a new fieldhouse for concessions and bathrooms to benefit the baseball and softball programs and an additional parking lot. The current cafeteria will be reconfigured into four additional classrooms, a new CTE lab and collaborative learning labs.

During council’s Dec. 14 meeting, town officials approved rezoning of the high school property at 139 Lancer Lane from a residential zoning district to a General Commercial (B-2) district and also formally voted to affirm the high school plan is substantially in accord with the town’s comprehensive plan for growth and development.

Council also signed off a special use permit for a master parking lot for parking expansion at the high school property.

Tim Hoden, chief operations officer for Amherst County Public Schools, recently told the Amherst County School Board that meetings were held earlier this month with high school teachers and the project architect for the purpose of getting their feedback on the plans.

“Teachers really appreciated their time so they could give input on the classrooms,” Hoden said.

Gary Roakes, the division’s supervisor of maintenance and operations, recently told the school board a contractor earlier this month did an asbestos check on a former residence near the baseball field slated for demolition. Tearing down the former house allows for expanded parking to move forward, according to school officials.

Roakes said the goal is to to have the first phase of the project, the auditorium addition and renovated dining space, ready to go to bid in January or early February. ACPS Superintendent William Wells has said the project is planned to break ground in May.

The project includes $4.1 million in funding from the division’s portion of the American Rescue Plan, federal legislation aimed at offsetting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wells said the division also will pursue other grant funding sources for school-related construction that could benefit the project.

Under the previous zoning of residential (R-2), the high school was legally a non-conforming use in town zoning, according to Town Manager Sara McGuffin. Rezoning to B-2 was required to bring the property into conformance with the town’s zoning ordinance and allow the renovation and addition to occur, as well as future improvements.

At time the high school was built more than a century ago, it was outside of town limits, according to McGuffin. When the town annexed this area, it incorporated the existing county zoning and made no changes to any of the existing parcel zoning in the annexed area, McGuffin wrote in a memo to council.

“Over time, there have been multiple renovations and additions to the high school. The Town’s Zoning Ordinance does not provide for this use in the R-2 district,” McGuffin wrote in the memo. “B-2 zoning will allow the school the flexibility to use its land efficiently, applying commercial setbacks and requirements, while also recognizing that if the school were not in this location, this would be an appropriate area for commercial uses.”

The change to commercial zoning also allows the school division to use portions of the property that would be reserved for setbacks in residentially-zoned areas, McGuffin wrote.

“Amherst County High School is an incredibly important part of our town,” McGuffin wrote. “It is in the best interest of the town, in many ways, for the school to be enabled to grow and renovate without having to be concerned about limitations on their use of the property.”