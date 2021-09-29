Homecoming event to honor local historian, writer

A homecoming celebration will be held Oct. 4 in honor of Sherrie Snead McLeRoy, a historian and author who has written about Amherst County.
The event will take place at the Madison Heights Library at 5 p.m. McLeRoy, a 1970 graduate of Amherst County High School who received her bachelor’s degree in history and anthropology from Sweet Briar College, is a founding director of the Amherst County Historical Museum.
McLeRoy became the first director of the museum, which was incorporated as the Amherst County Historical Museum in March 1976 and opened to the public that year.
Her Sweet Briar honors thesis, “The Development of a Museum for Amherst County,” led to the establishment of the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society. Her writing career began with four books on Amherst County history, with her husband, William R. McLeRoy as co-author.
She has written, contributed to or co-authored 24 books, many of them Amherst County’s history, according to a commemorative resolution the county’s board of supervisors adopted Sept. 21 in her honor. Many of those books and articles are available in the Amherst County Public Library.
McLeRoy wrote a new history, “Passages” (published in 1977), and later revised and updated the book with the title “More Passages” (published in 1995), according to New Era-Progress archives.