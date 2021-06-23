'Hopefully we'll never do it again': Officials reflect on vaccine clinic, giving more than 5K shots

At a recent practice, Amherst County High School baseball players got in more than just batting and fielding when they rolled up sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
For several months the vaccine clinic in the high school’s gym was running in high speed and the baseball team was walking by, said Sam Bryant, the county’s director of public safety. They were asked if they wanted the shot and, with their parents’ permission, the immunizations were given to all on the team who wanted it, he said.
“If people showed up they got the shot,” said William Wells, Amherst County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent.
The goal for the clinic that operated for several months was to get shots into as many arms as possible, Bryant said. More than 5,500 doses were given the clinic, which was held one day per week regularly from February to the first week in June, according to Wells.
Bryant said the clinic, a major successful partnership between local health officials, the county’s public safety department and the school system, is a driving factor in the decline in new coronavirus cases in the county and the slowdown in recent weeks.
“We pretty much stopped it in its tracks,” said Bryant. “People are getting better faster and not as many people are hospitalized.”
In late January, the public safety department was ready to get the vaccine distributed to as many as possible and turned to Amherst County Public Schools to help set up a venue where residents eventually could come when given the go-ahead, according to Bryant. Wells said the division’s main goal was to vaccinate teachers and employees to ensure their protection and was pleased to include the public.
“I think it was received very well,” Bryant said of the turnout. “People trusted us.”
Some days, the clinic had more vaccines than people show up to get them, so officials and volunteers were proactive in making phone calls; going to outreaches, such as Meals on Wheels; and Bryant went in his pickup truck to Food Lion in Amherst to give a shot to any who wanted it with the store manager’s permission.
“We wasted very little of it, if any,” Bryant said.
Wells said two clinic workers went to Subway in Amherst to meet with a few ACPS employees to give them the shot. “We tried to do what we could to help people out,” he said. “We had the space, the facilities, the personnel. It just worked.”
The majority of shot givers were school nurses with the division, and other volunteers in the medical profession helped, according to Wells.
As of June 18, the county had 2,979 cases and 40 deaths from the virus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Just more than 24,000 vaccine doses have been administered throughout the entire county and 11,735 people were fully vaccinated as of June 18, data on VDH’s website shows.
Wells said in the winter ACPS was having two to three cases per day with students and staff and the amount of new cases in the school system has drastically declined in recent weeks, down to one per week in May and in some cases none at all for the week, he said.
At one point around Christmas, 300 students were on quarantine and two elementary schools closed days because of staffing issues related to the virus while keeping remote learning open during that time, Wells said. Two ACPS employees died as a result of COVID-19, he said.
Despite the many daily challenges of keeping schools open, school officials recently celebrated completing the 2020-21 school year earlier this month. One resident told the Amherst County School Board publicly she didn’t think the feat would be accomplished and complimented teachers and staff for making it happen.
Bryant said as COVID-19’s many effects gripped the Amherst community in 2020 some residents were afraid to call for medical assistance and didn’t want to go a hospital where they feared they may catch the virus.
“They wanted to stay in their home and weather the storm, in some cases,” Bryant said.
Emergency responders modified operations with personal protective equipment and a slew of safety guidelines for running service calls throughout the pandemic, he said. Public safety stayed constantly engaged with the public during COVID-19 and made it to Dec. 15 before a case appeared in its ranks because the department was so strict in adhering to protocol, he said.
“We had to change our practice quick. Every day there was new stuff coming down the pipe,” Bryant said. “We all looked for each other. We were short staffed but we made it work.”
The clinic’s target audience was the elderly and younger residents who Bryant said were more like to serve as “super spreaders.”
“We have talked until we were blue in the face,” he said of emphasizing the vaccine’s importance to residents.
Parents of students eligible for the vaccine were supportive of the efforts, he added. “They were looking for us in most cases,” Bryant said.
People from all areas of county government and many residents volunteered to serve the clinic and local businesses provided lunches, he said of the community’s overwhelming support.
“I saw people from all walks of life come through our doors and it was a really good environment,” Bryant said. “I don’t think it could have gone any better.”
He said clinic partners have learned lessons and captured them for future generations, if needed, for reference.
“It was a great partnership,” Wells said. “Hopefully we’ll never have to do it again. We were just glad to be of service to the county and take care of the county and give back. That was our main goal.”