'Hopefully we'll never do it again': Officials reflect on vaccine clinic, giving more than 5K shots

In late January, the public safety department was ready to get the vaccine distributed to as many as possible and turned to Amherst County Public Schools to help set up a venue where residents eventually could come when given the go-ahead, according to Bryant. Wells said the division’s main goal was to vaccinate teachers and employees to ensure their protection and was pleased to include the public.

“I think it was received very well,” Bryant said of the turnout. “People trusted us.”

Some days, the clinic had more vaccines than people show up to get them, so officials and volunteers were proactive in making phone calls; going to outreaches, such as Meals on Wheels; and Bryant went in his pickup truck to Food Lion in Amherst to give a shot to any who wanted it with the store manager’s permission.

“We wasted very little of it, if any,” Bryant said.

Wells said two clinic workers went to Subway in Amherst to meet with a few ACPS employees to give them the shot. “We tried to do what we could to help people out,” he said. “We had the space, the facilities, the personnel. It just worked.”

The majority of shot givers were school nurses with the division, and other volunteers in the medical profession helped, according to Wells.