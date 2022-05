A rabies and vaccination clinic will be held at the Humane Society of Amherst County in Amherst on Saturday, May 7.

The clinic at 318 Shelter Lane in Amherst is 10 a.m. until noon May 7. All vaccines are $ 8. Dr. Anne Bonda Hartman, DVM VA Equine Services, will be on hand. Participants must have proof of current rabies for a 3-year vaccine or a 1 year will be issued.