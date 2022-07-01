Hut installed in Lowesville, part of area fiber broadband push

For more than half an hour Friday morning, Lynchburg Crane Service, Inc. workers lowered a small “hut” structure onto a concrete slab just south of Temperance Elementary School in northern Amherst County.

While the hut on Lowesville Road is simple in appearance, its presence is vital as the brain of ongoing efforts to build a fiber network to bring broadband to all Central Virginia Electric Cooperative customers in the county, according to Melissa Gay, communications manager of CVEC. The climate-controlled building protects all the electronics needed for the system to deliver high-speed internet to all customers who want it in rural, underserved or unserved portions of the county.

“The fiber will start at the hut and move out to all of the households in the Temperance area, sending the light from the hut to each home along the electric lines and then through service drops straight in to the home, since this is fiber-to-the-home internet,” Gay said.

The process to get the service to homes in that area of the county will take several months and involves splicing fiber into each home registered for broadband service through Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Nelson County-based CVEC. Gay said more than 20 similar huts have been installed in portions of 14 counties CVEC provides electricity to, including Amherst and Nelson counties.

“CVEC covers portions of 14 counties and Firefly is being offered to all CVEC members at this time,” Gay said. “So we’ll pass all 38,000 locations across 14 counties, including here in Amherst County.”

CVEC’s fiber build is a $130 million plan to install more than 4,500 miles of fiber-optic cable in the 14 counties. It's slated for completion at the end of this year. The network uses laser beams and glass fibers to move data at speeds up to one gigabit per second, according to CVEC’s website.

The network is being installed on, and adjacent to, existing infrastructure.

Gay said the “main line” construction of building the fiber network through the existing power lines is planned to conclude this summer.

“We have one more hut to set after this, so we’re very excited,” Gay said, adding the next location is the Massies Mill area of Nelson County.

Firefly offers “lightning-fast” internet via fiber to the home that is reliable and priced fairly with no hidden costs and no data caps or slowdowns, according to its website.

“Fiber is your futureproof answer to the digital divide that our rural communities are experiencing now,” Gay said. “Many of our members, we know, are dealing with satellite internet, which can be affected by weather and trees. And then we have those who are on fixed wireless that have a little better solution ... none of those are reliable. There have a lot of slowdowns depending on how many people get online at the same time.”

Fiber service helps provide much faster internet service regardless of how many people are online or what the weather is like, she said.

The additional infrastructure will increase the tax base in Amherst and Nelson counties, and fiber access for prospective businesses will invigorate economic development, Firefly representatives have said.

Gay said the installation of broadband in today's world is as important as electrification was in rural areas of America nearly a century ago.

“And when the loans were put out by the government the rural communities banded together and they served the areas that were not currently receiving power. A lot of those lines are still here today,” Gay said. “This infrastructure is the backbone for the fiber. We’re building on that to put that broadband infrastructure now.”

Firefly in late 2020 announced plans to make fiber-connected, gigabit-speed broadband internet service available to every home and business in Nelson County by the end of 2024. Amherst County also has invested $3 million from its share of the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to go toward efforts to make broadband available countywide through a partnership with Firefly.

Gay said the collaboration from Amherst, from residents to county and school officials, has been amazing.

“We have just received such an outpouring of support,” she said.

Firefly is expanding outside the CVEC footprint to move into areas of the county served by Appalachian Power Company. Other areas targeted include Pleasant View, Elon and Stapleton, and the overall project will take three years, according to Gay.

A news release from Amherst County in December indicated the build out for countywide internet availability is planned for completion in 2024.

Preliminary planning identified 4,322 locations in Amherst County as unserved, which is defined as areas without access to speeds faster than 25 Mbps download or 3 Mbps upload. Plans to reach these locations include 548 miles of new fiber-optic cable installed in the county, the county said in the release.

For more information visit www.fireflyva.com.

