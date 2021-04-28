'I now feel more prepared:' Amherst high school finds creative ways to secure internships during pandemic

Bolden Daniels, an ACHS student with a deep interest in welding, has worked three days per week at Banker Steel in Lynchburg through the program, Booth said. The opportunity has given him much needed experience and Daniels hopes it will lead to a full-time position after graduation, she said.

Gracie Stinson, the only junior taking part in the program, is doing her work through the Amherst Lancer Tech Club. The technology work she has helped with includes graphic design, website development and live-streaming events, meetings and sports, which was crucial for the community with no spectators allowed to attend the winter season contests because of the virus.

Mike Cargill, the Tech Club’s instructor, describes Stinson as an “outstanding intern who will impress any future employer.”

“I would love to tell you everything I’ve learned from Mr. Cargill but I think you would like to go home tonight,” Stinson told school board members of the valuable experience she is getting.

Stinson said she is grateful for the opportunities available and she also has helped teach other students in areas of livestreaming. “That has probably been one of my favorite parts,” Stinson said.

In pursuing a career in technology, Booth added of Stinson: “I think she’s well on her way.”