Improvements planned for majority of county's parks, two trail systems

Five public parks and two trail networks in Amherst County are set to soon receive a slate of upgrades following approval from the board of supervisors.
The board recently voted to authorize the county’s public works department’s use of $91,647 to begin the projects. In September supervisors approved up to $100,000 for remediating two drainage issues on the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail in the Piney River area, which was completed at a cost of $8,352.
The remaining money, which comes from a fines and forfeitures fund for parks and recreation, is slated for the projects until it is exhausted, according to the board’s motion. The following work is planned:
- Coolwell Park is set to receive $19,147 for features that include a handful of trash and recycling bins, three picnic tables and renovations to the bathrooms and community center.
- The Roses Mill Trail, which is part of the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail system, will get $14,250 for two trash and recycling bins, 15-mile post markers, three picnic tables and a gazebo, according to county documents.
- Stonehouse Lake Park and Monacan Park each are slated to get $13,250 for the same line items: three trash and recycling bins, three picnic tables and bathroom renovations.
- The James River Trail is set for $13,000 for two trash and recycling bins, 12-mile post markers, two picnic tables and a gazebo.
- Mill Creek Lake Park will get $10,500 for three trash and recycling bins and six picnic tables.
- Thrashers Lake Park is slated for $8,250 for three trash and recycle recycling bins and three picnic tables.
Milepost markers need to be replaced at both trails because of wood rot and the trash and recycling bin additions eliminate the need for third-party trash pickups that cost more than $1,000 per month, according to the county.
The county’s parks, recreation and cultural diversity board approved of the project’s list prior to the supervisors’ vote.
Bathrooms will be installed at the Thrashers Lake and Mill Creek Lake parks and the Roses Mill Trail, which require rezoning from the county. The Amherst County Planning Commission at its November meeting recommended rezoning on small acres in the two parts and along the 27-acre Roses Mill Trail from agricultural residential-zoned land to Public Lands (P-1). The rezoning requests will soon head to the board of supervisors for final approval.
