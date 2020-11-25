Improvements planned for majority of county's parks, two trail systems

Milepost markers need to be replaced at both trails because of wood rot and the trash and recycling bin additions eliminate the need for third-party trash pickups that cost more than $1,000 per month, according to the county.

Bathrooms will be installed at the Thrashers Lake and Mill Creek Lake parks and the Roses Mill Trail, which require rezoning from the county. The Amherst County Planning Commission at its November meeting recommended rezoning on small acres in the two parts and along the 27-acre Roses Mill Trail from agricultural residential-zoned land to Public Lands (P-1). The rezoning requests will soon head to the board of supervisors for final approval.