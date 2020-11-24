In challenging year, Amherst residents express thanks heading into holiday

Assistant Superintendent William Wells said while the schools have experienced more than 30 cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 1, there has been no direct transmission of the virus in the schools. Positive cases are from community spread, he said.

“I’m thankful knowing the mitigation strategies are working and we’re not seeing any transmission in our schools,” Thompson said at the board’s Nov. 12 meeting.

Superintendent Rob Arnold urged the community during the meeting to stay vigilant in protecting against the virus during the holiday and family gatherings.

Amherst County as of Nov. 23 had 735 cases of COVID-19, 30 hospitalizations and six deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Sweet Briar College, which is on break until Jan. 11, has zero active cases among the student body and employees, according to the Amherst college’s website.

Katie Mayo, director of the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is thankful for the county’s businesses and citizens pulling through a hard situation.

“Our county has come together to support businesses during this difficult time, and we have banded together through our nonprofits to help those in needed,” Mayo said.