In challenging year, Amherst residents express thanks heading into holiday

In a year of many challenges and hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic that upended aspects of everyday life, Amherst County residents are finding ways to give thanks heading into the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
One major area of relief was the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act, which poured millions of dollars combined into the Amherst county and town government’s coffers and Amherst County Public Schools division to directly respond to many challenges of the virus, including purchasing personal protective equipment, taking on mitigation measures, providing grants for local businesses and nonprofits struggling with the many economic effects and tackling the county’s internet issues to expand service into many more homes and businesses.
“I’m thankful for the money that we’ve received to help us through this difficult time,” Abby Thompson, vice chair of the Amherst County School Board, said during the board’s November meeting. “We couldn’t have done it without that.”
Thompson said she also is thankful for the school division’s staff, students and parents as well as county officials for the teamwork involved in reopening schools in September in the most challenging of circumstances. Several parents told the board prior to the schools’ Sept. 9 return they were grateful for the opportunity for in-person learning for their children, even with a face covering requirement the majority of the school board approved.
Assistant Superintendent William Wells said while the schools have experienced more than 30 cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 1, there has been no direct transmission of the virus in the schools. Positive cases are from community spread, he said.
“I’m thankful knowing the mitigation strategies are working and we’re not seeing any transmission in our schools,” Thompson said at the board’s Nov. 12 meeting.
Superintendent Rob Arnold urged the community during the meeting to stay vigilant in protecting against the virus during the holiday and family gatherings.
Amherst County as of Nov. 23 had 735 cases of COVID-19, 30 hospitalizations and six deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Sweet Briar College, which is on break until Jan. 11, has zero active cases among the student body and employees, according to the Amherst college’s website.
Katie Mayo, director of the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is thankful for the county’s businesses and citizens pulling through a hard situation.
“Our county has come together to support businesses during this difficult time, and we have banded together through our nonprofits to help those in needed,” Mayo said.
Amherst Town Manager Sara Carter said she is thankful to have survived a near fatal biking accident in the George Washington National Forest around the July 4 holiday weekend. She suffered major injuries but returned to her post a few months later and said she is thankful for the outpouring of support, including the appointment of an interim town manager, retired Lynchburg City Manager Kimball Payne, while she was out.
Carter said she is thankful for each moment, the kindness of many medical staff members and friends and strangers who let her know they were praying for her and her family. She is grateful for the “relationships that carried me through what could viewed through a lens of destruction, but instead feels like renewal every day.”
Darris Sandidge, a resident of the town of Amherst, is thankful for empathetic individuals who are able to place themselves in the shoes of others during a stressful year.
“I think that their selflessness and compassion for others allow them to act in ways that may lessen the stress experienced by those that they come in contact with,” Sandidge said. “I’m thankful for their genuine concern for their fellow human beings and the example they set for those who may lack this characteristic.”
While many had to spend more time at home than usual due to the shutdown in the spring and working remotely, Mayo said the added family time spent has been a sweet spot.
“We have had time to spend together, and not feel the rush or pull to go and do,” Mayo said. “It has been a blessing, and I will be forever be grateful.”
