Individual diagnosed with COVID-19 at Amherst Elementary; school to remain open

Amherst County Public Schools announced Monday evening an individual at Amherst Elementary School has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the third school in the division to report a case since the start of school on Sept. 9.

While the person did have direct exposure with members of the Amherst community, the elementary school will remain open at this time, according to a news release. The division's protocol states anyone identified as having been potentially exposed will be contacted by local health and/or school officials and all will asked to stay at home and monitor for symptoms and practice social distancing for 14 days from the last contact.

Madison Heights Elementary School also recently reported a case and Amherst County High School has had several cases in recent weeks. No school closures have been announced in Amherst County as a result of the coronavirus in the past month.

As of Monday the county had 473 cases of COVID-19 with 17 hospitalizations and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health's website.