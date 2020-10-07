 Skip to main content
Individual diagnosed with COVID-19 at Madison Heights Elementary; school remains open

A signs hangs on a first grade classroom at Madison Heights Elementary School.

Amherst County Public Schools announced Wednesday an individual at Madison Heights Elementary School has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

ACPS has implemented contact tracing procedures in collaboration with Central Virginia Health Department to determine the status of continued in person instruction, according a news release. The person diagnosed was on school premises Friday, Oct. 2, and had direct exposure with other members of the Amherst County community, the release said.Madison Heights Elementary School will remain open at this time.

ACPS protocol states that anyone identified as having been potentially exposed will be contacted by Central Virginia Health Department and/or Amherst County Public Schools. All who have been contacted are asked to stay home and monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees, and practice social distancing for 14 days from last contact.

ACPS previously reported four other cases of COVID-19 at Amherst County High School said the division began the school year Sept. 9.

