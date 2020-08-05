Internet expansion a top priority for Amherst County as COVID-19 challenges persist

As the start of a new school year is a month away and the pressures from COVID-19 continue to mount, Amherst County officials are working to make major strides in broadband connectivity in upcoming months.

A few members of the Amherst County School Board recently said they fear another shutdown from the novel coronavirus could lead to an entire virtual learning format, which became the norm to finish out the 2019 to 2020 school year when Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the closure of all schools in mid-March.

During a July 29 virtual chat with the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, Amherst County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Claudia Tucker described broadband expansion as probably the county’s No. 1 initiative. The county wants to work with the Amherst County Public Schools division to work on Internet expansion as a whole and a local company is looking at the best way to bridge the divide across the county’s rural areas, she said.

“We want everybody in the county to have access,” Tucker said.

Supervisors recently designated $500,000 to go toward the initiative out of $2.5 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. The school system also aims to use much of its share of CARES money, more than $800,000, toward the Internet expansion goal.

Sabrina Kennon, president of the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, said she’s lived in the same house for nine years near U.S. 29 Business and her Internet service now is worse than when she first moved there. “I do worry for our schools,” Kennon said during the virtual chat.