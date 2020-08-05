Internet expansion a top priority for Amherst County as COVID-19 challenges persist

As the start of a new school year is a month away and the pressures from COVID-19 continue to mount, Amherst County officials are working to make major strides in broadband connectivity in upcoming months.
A few members of the Amherst County School Board recently said they fear another shutdown from the novel coronavirus could lead to an entire virtual learning format, which became the norm to finish out the 2019 to 2020 school year when Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the closure of all schools in mid-March.
During a July 29 virtual chat with the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, Amherst County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Claudia Tucker described broadband expansion as probably the county’s No. 1 initiative. The county wants to work with the Amherst County Public Schools division to work on Internet expansion as a whole and a local company is looking at the best way to bridge the divide across the county’s rural areas, she said.
“We want everybody in the county to have access,” Tucker said.
Supervisors recently designated $500,000 to go toward the initiative out of $2.5 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. The school system also aims to use much of its share of CARES money, more than $800,000, toward the Internet expansion goal.
Sabrina Kennon, president of the Amherst County Chamber of Commerce, said she’s lived in the same house for nine years near U.S. 29 Business and her Internet service now is worse than when she first moved there. “I do worry for our schools,” Kennon said during the virtual chat.
Amherst school officials have said 35% of students lack access to reliable, high-speed Internet, based on a recent survey.
“That’s ridiculous,” Tucker said of the gap in service. “What we’re facing here in rural Virginia is unacceptable.”
Amherst Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said the division is working with a consultant, Lit Communities, on bringing all students up to speed with Internet capabilities regardless of where they reside. The county also is participating in those talks and a build out plan for upgrades is part of a study of assets and needs, County Administrator Dean Rodgers has said.
Some students have to go to parking lots of local schools and businesses to have adequate WiFi coverage.
“That’s a hard pill to swallow,” Kennon said on students underserved with broadband capabilities.
“We’re looking for a fix going forward,” Tucker said. “If we need a Band-Aid to help our students, I’m OK with that for the next year.”
Tucker was the only supervisor to support a recent request from Verizon Wireless to construct a 195-foot-tall cell tower on land on Phyllis Lea Drive, which drew opposition from a group of Elon-area residents who said it would disrupt their views of Tobacco Row Mountain and adversely affect land values. The tower, which failed on a 4-1 vote to secure a special exception that would allow its construction, was aimed at helping the county boost its broadband coverage.
While several supervisors said they hope a better location could be found for the company’s goals, Tucker said she believes the county can be more supportive of private providers. She said she accepts looking at a blinking cell tower on Panther Mountain where she lives and doesn’t feel it impedes on her scenic view because its presence is helping people.
Lesley McPhatter, an Elon-area resident, addressed the virtual divide during the Amherst County School Board’s July 30 meeting. Her children have done online testing at a family member’s residence in Williamsburg and a two-minute fix on her Internet in Amherst County recently took a week, McPhatter said.
“Sitting in a parking lot is not conducive to learning,” McPhatter said of those who currently use hot spots to meet their online needs.
Some school board members speculated lack of Internet access could be a factor in registration for the 2020 to 2021 school year lagging recently. Arnold told the board many parents feel remote learning is not effective because of the county’s current broadband issues.
“Unreliable internet is a big deal in this county,” Amanda Wright, a school board member who lives in the Temperance area, said. “I live in an area where it is unreliable.”
The division is using a Virtual Virginia program for students who are electing to learn remotely and not return to school buildings because of safety concerns from the virus. The board during its most recent meeting said its return-to-school plan is subject to change and noted another shutdown could leave no choice but to offer distance learning.
“Either way, we’re going to be ready,” Chairwoman Priscilla Liggon said.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
